EXCLUSIVE: Inside the JFK Files — RADAR Breaks Down the Mass of Burning Questions STILL Left to Answer as Trump Gets Set to Release Long-Buried 'Smoking Gun' Documents

Kennedy was assassinated in downtown Dallas on November 22, 1963, when Oswald, then just 24 years old, fired from a sixth-floor perch of the Texas School Book Depository.

He was apprehended but met a violent end just two days later. The Warren Commission concluded that Oswald acted alone, but a myriad of conspiracy theories have persisted for decades.

According to a law enacted earlier, more than 5 million government records at the National Archives were mandated to be made public by 2017.

As of now, nearly 3,600 of those records remain redacted and unavailable for review. During the signing of the declassification order in the Oval Office, Trump asserted, "All will be revealed," although a specific release date has not yet been established.