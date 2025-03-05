EXCLUSIVE: Inside the JFK Files — RADAR Breaks Down the Mass of Burning Questions STILL Left to Answer as Trump Gets Set to Release Long-Buried 'Smoking Gun' Documents
In a move that could shed light on some of the most controversial aspects of the JFK assassination, Donald Trump signed an executive order to declassify the remaining classified records related to the death of the president.
The announcement comes as new bombshell revelations surrounding Lee Harvey Oswald, a Cuban hitman, and JFK's alleged plans to dismantle the CIA are expected to emerge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kennedy was assassinated in downtown Dallas on November 22, 1963, when Oswald, then just 24 years old, fired from a sixth-floor perch of the Texas School Book Depository.
He was apprehended but met a violent end just two days later. The Warren Commission concluded that Oswald acted alone, but a myriad of conspiracy theories have persisted for decades.
According to a law enacted earlier, more than 5 million government records at the National Archives were mandated to be made public by 2017.
As of now, nearly 3,600 of those records remain redacted and unavailable for review. During the signing of the declassification order in the Oval Office, Trump asserted, "All will be revealed," although a specific release date has not yet been established.
We can reveal that among the records expected to be unveiled is a file concerning Herminio Diaz, a Cuban assassin implicated in the deaths of up to 20 individuals, including political figures.
Diaz's FBI file, which dates back to a plot against the president of Costa Rica in 1957, spans 30 pages, yet over a dozen pages remain redacted.
He was killed in 1966 while attempting to assassinate Fidel Castro and had entered the U.S. shortly before Kennedy's assassination.
The CIA reportedly had contact with him, granting him political asylum in Florida.
Additionally, Tony Cuesta, another participant in the 1966 Castro assassination plot, survived a suicide attempt during which he used a hand grenade. Cuesta later confided in fellow inmate Reinaldo Martinez Gomez, claiming Diaz had confessed involvement in the JFK assassination. Gomez stated that Cuesta wanted to "get it off his chest" before he died.
But of all the JFK files at the National Archives, the document with the most remaining redactions concerns that trip.
Another significant record pertains to a secret memo authored by Arthur Schlesinger Jr., Kennedy's speechwriter and adviser.
Just five months before Kennedy's assassination, Schlesinger penned a confidential memo titled "CIA Reorganization," detailing the president's intentions to "splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds," following the notorious Bay of Pigs invasion.
Although portions of the memo have been made public, one and a half pages still remain shrouded in secrecy.
The CIA had Oswald under surveillance during the six-day visit.
It was bugging the Soviet and Cuban embassies and recorded his interactions with officials there.
Win Scott, the CIA's Mexico City station chief later wrote that 'every piece of information concerning Lee Harvey Oswald was reported immediately after it was received' to the CIA headquarters.
It included "the entire conversation Oswald had from the Cuban Consulate with the Soviet Embassy."
A document of more than 70 pages detailing CIA operations in Mexico is included in the JFK files released so far.
But swathes of it are redacted with numerous 'Secret' markings.
Those seeking the full truth of what Oswald did in Mexico, and who he may have met there, are eagerly awaiting the release of the full documents.