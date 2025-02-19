EXCLUSIVE: RADAR Goes Inside The 'Trump Files' — With 'Two-Shooter' JFK Assassination Theory, Epstein Secrets and 9/11 Conspiracies ALL Set to Finally See Light of Day
Conspiracy theorists are set to have a field day when files on some of the most momentous incidents in United States history are opened up to the public – and RadarOnline.com has the inside track on the secrets they are set to reveal.
We have spoken to scores of historians, conspiracy theorists and independent investigators ahead of American getting a look inside the potentially bombshell dossiers set to be released by Donald Trump after he ordered the government archives be thrown open.
The files on the JFK, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King killings, the Jeffrey Epstein papers, plus documents on 9/11 and the existence of UFOs are set to be laid bare – despite warnings the secrets within could contain smoking guns that could blast holes in the way the nation's spooks have been operating in the shadows for decades.
The assassination of President John F. Kennedy alone has spawned more conspiracy theories than perhaps any incident in history.
On November 22, 1963, he was driving through downtown Dallas when he was shot dead.
The official narrative stated Oswald, an outcast, former US Marine and communist, killed Kennedy from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository.
The Warren Commission report published in 1964 concluded this and said Oswald had acted alone.
It also concluded Jack Ruby acted alone when he killed Oswald two days after Kennedy’s death.
There are scores of alternative theories, however, including that the CIA murdered the president, the mafia orchestrated the hit, or that Cuba was behind it – all of which could be exposed in Trump's file release.
The assassination has been the subject of countless Hollywood films, documentaries and books, while polls have consistently shown that a majority of Americans do not believe that Oswald acted alone and there was a second shooter.
Another major subject in the files will be Martin Luther King Jr, shot dead on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, in April 1968. He was 39.
James Earl Ray, a petty career criminal, was convicted of the assassination and sentenced to 99 years in prison.
The King family, however, has long maintained Ray was a scapegoat.
The preacher who served as a figurehead for the US civil rights movement was heavily targeted by the FBI, with J Edgar Hoover’s agency considering King Jr a dangerous threat.
Until her death in 2006, Coretta Scott King insisted that her husband was the victim of a conspiracy.
Yet another grim chapter from U.S. history to be explored in the papers will be the Robert F Kennedy assassination in Los Angeles when he was aged 42.
A senator at the time of his death, RFK was running for the Democratic presidential nomination and was at the city’s Ambassador Hotel celebrating after winning the California primary.
He was leaving through the kitchen when he was shot dead by Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian who said he was angered by Kennedy’s support for Israel in the Six-Day War – and the Trump papers are set to shed light on the huge amount of theories on the circumstances of RFK's slaughter.
Epstein will be another hot button topic in the files.
Born in New York, he came from humble beginnings to oversee a large fortune which he used to ingratiate himself with the rich and famous.
Trump even flew on his private jet, dubbed the "Lolita Express", as did former president Bill Clinton and the actor Kevin Spacey, though there is no suggestion of impropriety on their behalf.
Bill Gates called his association with Epstein "stupid" while Prince Andrew’s reputation has never recovered from the association.
Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in Florida in 2008 but was given a lenient plea deal, which fuelled conspiracy theories that he had dirt on powerful figures.
He died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on new charges of trafficking teenage girls. The New York City medical examiner ruled the death a suicide but critics of the official version of events have insisted the truth is yet to come out.
Then there is 9/11.
As a candidate for President in 2016, Trump, on multiple occasions, accused the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of being behind the terror attacks on the fateful date.
"Who blew up the World Trade Center?" Trump asked in a February 17, 2016, interview on Fox News.
He added: "It wasn’t the Iraqis, it was Saudi, take a look at Saudi Arabia, open the documents.:
And in 2022 he said "nobody has gotten to the bottom of 9/11 unfortunately, and they should have".
He also calling those who carried out the terrorist attack "maniacs that did that horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world."
A multi-decade plot to cover up UFOs has also long been rumored in the U.S. – and is also set to be unravelled in the 'Trump Files,'
Long dismissed as an obsession of those who wear tinfoil hats, a fascination with UFOs seems to have grown in recent years.
In 2023 a former US intelligence official testified before Congress and said the government had conspired in a plot to cover up alien life.
Former military pilots have reported regular UFO sightings, sometimes known as unidentified anomalous phenomena.
Some believe the UFOs to be top-secret military hardware — either American or proof that China has now eclipsed the West in certain areas of technology.
And the recent mysterious drone sightings across America have only fueled those conspiracy theories...