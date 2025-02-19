EXCLUSIVE: RADAR Goes Inside The 'Trump Files' — With 'Two-Shooter' JFK Assassination Theory, Epstein Secrets and 9/11 Conspiracies ALL Set to Finally See Light of Day

The files on the JFK, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King killings, the Jeffrey Epstein papers, plus documents on 9/11 and the existence of UFOs are set to be laid bare – despite warnings the secrets within could contain smoking guns that could blast holes in the way the nation's spooks have been operating in the shadows for decades.

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy alone has spawned more conspiracy theories than perhaps any incident in history.

On November 22, 1963, he was driving through downtown Dallas when he was shot dead.

The official narrative stated Oswald, an outcast, former US Marine and communist, killed Kennedy from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository.

The Warren Commission report published in 1964 concluded this and said Oswald had acted alone.

It also concluded Jack Ruby acted alone when he killed Oswald two days after Kennedy’s death.

There are scores of alternative theories, however, including that the CIA murdered the president, the mafia orchestrated the hit, or that Cuba was behind it – all of which could be exposed in Trump's file release.

The assassination has been the subject of countless Hollywood films, documentaries and books, while polls have consistently shown that a majority of Americans do not believe that Oswald acted alone and there was a second shooter.

Another major subject in the files will be Martin Luther King Jr, shot dead on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, in April 1968. He was 39.

James Earl Ray, a petty career criminal, was convicted of the assassination and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

The King family, however, has long maintained Ray was a scapegoat.