EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton and Her Late Husband Carl Dean's Heartache Over Baby Singer Was Forced to Give Away — Who Was Named After Her 'Jolene' Hit

While Parton famously never had children of her own, the tiny infant made an imprint on her heart as she held her in her arms.

According to the 9 to 5 singer, the child was abandoned at their Tennessee home five decades ago.

She recalled: "Years ago, when I first started being a big star, I had fans that were fanatical. It was when Jolene was a big hit.

"We came home one day, and there was a baby in a box at our gate with a note in it."