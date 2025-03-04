Your tip
Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton and Her Late Husband Carl Dean's Heartache Over Baby Singer Was Forced to Give Away — Who Was Named After Her 'Jolene' Hit

Photo of Carl Dean and Dolly Parton
Source: DollyParton.com

Parton and Dean were together for 60 years and married for 58 years.

Profile Image

March 4 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal the heartbreak Dolly Parton and her late husband Carl Dean shared over having to give up a baby left on their doorstep in the 1970s.

Parton, 79, and Dean, who died aged 82 on March 3, made the painful decision to hand the baby girl over to authorities, but the singer always wondered what became of the child named after her hit song, Jolene.

dolly parton at center of fears
Source: MEGA

Parton said the experiences reaffirmed her belief that there are 'spirits' and 'angels' among us.

While Parton famously never had children of her own, the tiny infant made an imprint on her heart as she held her in her arms.

According to the 9 to 5 singer, the child was abandoned at their Tennessee home five decades ago.

She recalled: "Years ago, when I first started being a big star, I had fans that were fanatical. It was when Jolene was a big hit.

"We came home one day, and there was a baby in a box at our gate with a note in it."

dolly parton at center of fears
Source: MEGA

Parton said the infant was left in a box by their gate with a note revealing her name was Jolene.

Parton said the note read, "My name is Jolene, my momma has left me here and she wants you to have me."

The singer added: "Of course, we all freaked out! We immediately called Human Services and took care of the baby until they got there."

Sadly, the country music icon never heard from the abandoned baby's mother – and she never learned anything about what happened to baby Jolene, who would be in their 50s today.

mystery deepens over dolly partons disappearing hubby carl dean
Source: MEGA

Parton said she never knew what happened to the baby after they called Human Services.

The 79-year-old confessed baby Jolene stayed on her mind for many years and she often wondered about Jolene's life, including whether or not she ever attended one of her concerts or how she came to be left in a basket at the singer's doorstep.

While Parton and Dean initially planned to start a family of their own when they married in 1966 – even picking out baby names – the couple never had any children of their own.

Parton said: "I grew up in a family of 12, and there's eight children younger than me. If we'd had a girl, she was going to be called Carla.

"Anyway, we talked about it and we dreamed about it. You always wonder.

dolly parton at center of fears
Source: MEGA

Despite wanting children of her own, Parton was unable to conceive due to a medical condition.

"My husband and I, when we first got married, we thought about if we had kids, what would they look like? Would they be tall, because he's tall? Or would they be little squats like me?"

But Parton and Dean's dream never manifested. In her mid-30s, Parton was diagnosed with endometriosis, a painful condition that can lead to infertility.

Doctors told the singer she would never be able to have children and in 1984, Parton underwent a partial hysterectomy.

She recalled being devastated by the news and fell into a depression.

The I Will Always Love You singer said: "Suddenly I was a middle-aged woman. It was an awful time for me. I went through a dark time until I made myself snap out of it."

When she was asked about adopting, Parton explained: "I guess i didn't have the time. I had my career and all.

"I had younger brothers and sisters, so I had that responsibility and that joy and that duty.

"I didn't have children because I believed God didn't mean for me to have kids so everybody's kids could be mine."

