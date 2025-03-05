Gene Hackman Cops Admit Shameful Crime Scene Blunder — As So-Called 'Companion Suicide' is Floated as Cause of Actor and Wife's Shocking Joint Deaths

Nikita and Bear are now at Santa Fe Tails, a local pet daycare, according to Joey Padilla, the owner of the facility.

As for the dog mixup, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Public Information officer Denise Womack-Avila responded: "Our deputies do not deal with canines on a daily basis and I cannot currently speak to the condition or state of the dog’s body upon discovery."

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, were found dead – and "mummified" – in separate rooms on Wednesday, February 26, inside of their mansion.

Arakawa was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet, while Hackman also exhibited the same signs of decomposition.