EXCLUSIVE: How Hollywood Stars Are Desperate to Land Paychecks From Rebooting Tired Shows — After Sarah Michelle Gellar Announced 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Comeback

Savvy Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed she is again sinking her fangs into her role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer – 22 years after the spooky TV drama went off the air – making her the latest in a conga line of actors looking to cash in on their former glories by reviving their biggest hits.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal it has sparked a slew of copycat bids to bring back money-spinning shows as their old stars' cash is dwindling and they see them as "easy wins."

The Buffy reboot comes on the heels of former One Tree Hill stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton developing a revival of their coming-of-age series, now as middle-aged women – while a reboot of the hospital comedy Scrubs is in the works with the show's original stars Zach Braff, John C. McGinley, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke.