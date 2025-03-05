EXCLUSIVE: How Hollywood Stars Are Desperate to Land Paychecks From Rebooting Tired Shows — After Sarah Michelle Gellar Announced 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Comeback
Savvy Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed she is again sinking her fangs into her role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer – 22 years after the spooky TV drama went off the air – making her the latest in a conga line of actors looking to cash in on their former glories by reviving their biggest hits.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal it has sparked a slew of copycat bids to bring back money-spinning shows as their old stars' cash is dwindling and they see them as "easy wins."
The Buffy reboot comes on the heels of former One Tree Hill stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton developing a revival of their coming-of-age series, now as middle-aged women – while a reboot of the hospital comedy Scrubs is in the works with the show's original stars Zach Braff, John C. McGinley, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke.
Meanwhile, Eva Longoria has campaigned for a return to Wisteria Lane for her 2000s hit Desperate Housewives, and Julie Bowen has said she's dying to reprise her role as Claire Dunphy with a Modern Family return.
Veteran Hollywood publicist Tommy L. Garrett said there are plenty of good reasons for stars to go back to the roles that made them household names and not just for the bucks.
He added: "Many of the actors have found their careers slowing down and look back at their former hit TV shows as the highlight of their careers.
"And studios have seen some success with the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., and the Full House restart, Fuller House. So they want in on it."
EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Confronted With Afterlife After Family Encounter Paranormal Activity Following Death of Baby Brother — As Singer Grieves Husband Carl Dean's Devastating Passing
Still, for every success – such as the Roseanne sitcom reboot The Conners – there are also such flops as the Frasier comeback, which was recently canceled after two little-watched, critically panned seasons.
Garett warned: "Some of these stars have found that you can't go home again."