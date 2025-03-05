EXCLUSIVE: How Beyoncé Is STILL Being Trolled — And is Even Facing DEATH THREATS — Over Her 'Cowboy Carter' Album... Despite Her Historic Grammys Win
Grammys queen Beyoncé didn't have much time to bask in the glory of her historic Best Country Album win for Cowboy Carter – it has sparked a racially charged backlash in the country community, which has already rejected her once, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Country Music Association members shockingly snubbed the R&B star's blockbuster foray into the genre at their own awards show last November, and contempt for the country interloper only seemed to grow after she became the first Black artist to take home the Grammy in that category.
Rumors immediately swirled her win was either rigged by her music mogul husband, Jay-Z, or the result of "woke" Grammy voters who were bending over backward to right past wrongs.
Beyoncé's rep said: "She won because she simply had the best album of the year 13,000 voting members decided that."
But just minutes after she collected the hardware on February 2, the internet lit up like a Christmas tree with country fans crying foul.
One poster vented online: "NOBODY listened to that album. The Grammys have always been rigged, and Jay-Z BOUGHT that prize for her."
Another chimed in: "Beyoncé 100% rigged the Grammys no doubt about it. I literally heard NOBODY talking about that album. Grammys? More like Scammys."
She was even called out by country veteran John Rich, who claimed it was industry back-scratching that led to her win.
"The Grammys outed themselves in a big way," he posted. "Labels/publishers all have blocks of votes. They make deals with each other, 'you vote for mine, we'll vote for yours' type thing. It has ZERO to do with who made the best music, thus, Beyoncé with country album of the year."
Our source also told us the singer is facing "relentless trolling" online – with even death threats posted on the web targeting the star.
When someone told Rich they didn't realize Beyoncé even sings country music, he snidely answered: "She doesn't."
An industry insider added to RadarOnline.com Beyoncé likely benefited from changing Grammy demographics, as 3,000 women and more racially diverse voters have been added to its rolls since 2020.
"If this had been four years ago, no way Beyoncé would have won," the source said. "There are different voters now, and when there were cries of racism over Beyoncé being snubbed at the CMAS, the Grammy voters seemed to have wanted to right that perceived wrong."
Meanwhile, Beyoncé was said to be heartbroken about being torn down after one of the biggest nights of her life.
Our source said: "She had no idea her album would generate such hate.
"She feels she can't win for losing."