EXCLUSIVE: How Beyoncé Is STILL Being Trolled — And is Even Facing DEATH THREATS — Over Her 'Cowboy Carter' Album... Despite Her Historic Grammys Win

She was even called out by country veteran John Rich, who claimed it was industry back-scratching that led to her win.

"The Grammys outed themselves in a big way," he posted. "Labels/publishers all have blocks of votes. They make deals with each other, 'you vote for mine, we'll vote for yours' type thing. It has ZERO to do with who made the best music, thus, Beyoncé with country album of the year."

Our source also told us the singer is facing "relentless trolling" online – with even death threats posted on the web targeting the star.

When someone told Rich they didn't realize Beyoncé even sings country music, he snidely answered: "She doesn't."

An industry insider added to RadarOnline.com Beyoncé likely benefited from changing Grammy demographics, as 3,000 women and more racially diverse voters have been added to its rolls since 2020.

"If this had been four years ago, no way Beyoncé would have won," the source said. "There are different voters now, and when there were cries of racism over Beyoncé being snubbed at the CMAS, the Grammy voters seemed to have wanted to right that perceived wrong."