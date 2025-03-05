'Rogue' Attorney General Pam Bondi Under Siege — As It's Revealed Trump's Closest Advisors Had 'No Idea' She Released Widely-Panned Epstein Files
Attorney General Pam Bondi is in hot water for quietly releasing useless Jeffrey Epstein files with zero heads-up.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bondi and her team didn't warn White House officials before distributing binders on the sex offender last week, which contained little new information – a move that has now upset those close to President Trump.
Over a dozen MAGA-aligned activists and social media influencers recently gathered at the White House for what has expected to be a typical event – only to be handed binders marked "Epstein Files: Phase 1."
Shockingly, even senior White House officials who had organized the gathering were blindsided, according to multiple sources.
The action triggered backlash from not just Democrats, but also from some of Trump's staunchest allies.
White House staff acted swiftly to manage the outrage, secretly contacting influencers who had criticized Bondi and the decision online.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "Everyone is working together as one unified team at the direction of President Trump. Any notion to the contrary is completely false."
Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while facing charges related to child sex trafficking. He was rumored to have a "client list" of high-profile figures, though no such list has been found.
Ahead of last week's event, Bondi told Fox News the Justice Department would release new flight logs and names tied to the serial sex trafficker.
However, the binders she distributed to influencers contained mostly public information from previous legal cases involving Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Bondi had directed her team to prepare the binders without informing White House officials, hoping the surprise would be well-received. The event, organized to engage pro-Trump influencers, had no plans to distribute Epstein-related materials.
At a White House gathering in the Roosevelt Room, influencers like Liz Wheeler and Chaya Raichik met with officials including Vice President JD Vance and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel then distributed binders marked "The Epstein Files: Phase 1," with "Declassified" stamped on the cover, although they lacked official declassification marks.
The materials hadn't been released publicly yet, but photos of influencers leaving the West Wing with the binders quickly went viral – fueling speculation and criticism across political lines.
Democratic Rep Jared Maskowitz said: "If you look at the traffic online over the Epstein release, I have never seen the Left and the Right come together in a moment on a debacle."
Behind closed doors, Trump White House officials blamed Bondi for quietly orchestrating the release without informing senior staff.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who heads a congressional task force responsible for overseeing the release of Epstein-related documents, blasted the move on X – labeling it a "complete disappointment" and revealing she was never briefed on the plan.
Laura Loomer, one of Trump's most vocal supporters, also wrote: "The Epstein files were released in an unprofessional manner with paid, partisan social media influencers to curate their binders for us. I can't trust anything in the binder. Neither should you."
In response to the backlash, Bondi accused the FBI's New York office of withholding key Epstein-related information and demanded they release all relevant records by last Friday.
The Epstein documents made public contained mostly previously released pilot logs, redacted files to safeguard victims' identities, and Epstein's "black book."
A new three-page "Evidence List," detailing material seized from Epstein's properties, was also included.
Bondi claimed she received thousands of pages of documents the FBI is now reviewing, though she did not elaborate on their contents.