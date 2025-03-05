Gene Hackman Death Riddle Latest: Gas Company Admits Hollywood Icon and Wife's Secretive Compound Was hit by Leak — But Insists it 'Wasn't Fatal'
Initial investigations have found there was indeed a gas leak inside the Santa Fe home where the lifeless bodies of actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and their family dog were found.
But RadarOnline.com can report officials with the New Mexico Gas Company concluded the small amount of escaped gas would not have been enough to kill the three.
The family's first thought after Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were found in two separate rooms inside their home was the pair were victim of some kind of carbon monoxide leak.
Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, blamed "toxic fumes" for the tragedy.
However, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has just issued an update based on the New Mexico Gas Company's "extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide at Gene Hackman's home."
According to the statement: "There were no significant findings. NMGC did issue five (5) red tags. One red tag was for a minuscule leak (0.33% gas in air – not a lethal amount) at one of the stove burners.
"The other four red tags were for code enforcement violations – not involving gas leaks or carbon monoxide – involving a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces."
The sheriff's office concluded that "those results are not believed to be a factor in the deaths of Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa or their dog."
The department did still send the information to the Office of the Medical Investigator for further consideration.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the initial results of the couple's autopsy reports provided more questions than answers.
The bodies of Hackman and Arakawa were found "mummified" in separate rooms inside their Santa Fe mansion. The unorthodox condition of their bodies kicked off a frantic search for the truth.
According to a search warrant, Arakawa was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet.
Hackman was discovered fully clothed in a room off the kitchen – his cane laid out next to him. The two-time Oscar winner displayed the same signs of decomposition as his wife.
One of their three dogs, a German Shepherd, was also found dead in a closet, while the other two were alive.
The identities of both Hackman and Arakawa were not released for nearly 12 hours due to the condition of the bodies, and officials confess they may have been left undiscovered for up to two weeks.
The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department noted foul play is not believed to be the cause of death, and there was no sign of a suicide note, but pills were discovered tossed around in their bathroom as well as near Arakawa's body in the bedroom.
Deputies have labeled the deaths "suspicious" as the door to their home was found open. But add there was no sign of forced entry.
Officials from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office also quickly ruled out foul play, releasing in one of their first statements on the scene: "This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."
Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza admitted to being stumped and added double homicide, suicide, accidental death or natural causes are all still being considered.
However, it could take several weeks for any concrete answers to be confirmed.