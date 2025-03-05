The family's first thought after Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were found in two separate rooms inside their home was the pair were victim of some kind of carbon monoxide leak.

Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, blamed "toxic fumes" for the tragedy.

However, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has just issued an update based on the New Mexico Gas Company's "extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide at Gene Hackman's home."

According to the statement: "There were no significant findings. NMGC did issue five (5) red tags. One red tag was for a minuscule leak (0.33% gas in air – not a lethal amount) at one of the stove burners.

"The other four red tags were for code enforcement violations – not involving gas leaks or carbon monoxide – involving a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces."