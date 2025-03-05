Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Slammed After Being 'Unbelievably Rude' To 'Friend' Mindy Kaling On New Netflix Series Over Title — 'She Acts So Entitled and Condescending'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Social media users slammed Markle for being 'rude' on the show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has been slammed for being "unbelievably rude' to "friend" Mindy Kaling on her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Viewers took to social media to slam Prince Harry's wife for calling out her longtime pal while cameras were rolling and ripped her for acting "so entitled and condescending," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle netflix mindy
Source: Netflix

The actress called out her friend on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle, 43, released her new Netflix series on March 4 – leaving social media users livid over how the former Hollywood actress acted towards her friend, Kaling, 45.

In one scene, the two discussed childhood memories while making cucumber sandwiches for a children's party.

Markle shared while she was growing up, she was a fan of fast food – including chains like El Pollo Loco, Taco Bell, and Jack in the Box.

Kaling appeared shocked and replied: "I don't think anyone in the world knows that Meghan Markle has eaten Jack in the Box and loves it."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle netflix mindy
Source: Netflix

Kaling has been a close pal of Markle's for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle corrected her close friend on camera: "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle; you know I'm Sussex now."

She continued: "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children. I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go; this is our family name, our little family name."

Kaling replied: "Well, now I know, and I love it."

Article continues below advertisement

Following the awkward conversation between the pals, viewers took to social media to slam Markle for correcting the actress on her show.

One user wrote on X: "Also (Meghan Markle) was very rude when she made fun of Mindy for mispronouncing a word and then calling her Meghan Markle. I also thought it was amusing when Mindy called out (Meghan) for eating at Jack in the Box when (Meghan) pretends to be such a gourmand."

Another said: "The dumbest part of Meghan Markle correcting Mindy about her last name is that literally no one uses their friends married names if they were friends pre-marriage. I don’t even know what most of my friends new last names are, and their names will never change in my phone."

A third added: "The way Meghan treated Mindy (who was the only bigger celebrity she could get), was very catty and jealous."

A fourth tweeted: "I never understood all (the) hate & trolling Meghan got... until I saw a few scenes from her Netflix show. God, she acts so entitled & condescending."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
ryan reynolds slammed scheming hypocrite pr stunts cancer hit child rescue his mr nice guy image wife blake livelys bitter legal fight pp

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds Slammed as 'Scheming Hypocrite' For 'Using' PR 'Stunts' Like Meeting Cancer-Hit Child to 'Rescue His Mr Nice Guy Image' Amid Wife Blake Lively's Bitter Legal Fight

james bond doomed woke content amazon buy franchise token diversity trans spy pp

EXCLUSIVE: James Bond Franchise 'Doomed to Become Dull, Woke Content' After Amazon Buy Up of 007 Brand — 'We'll Have a Trans Super-Spy Sooner or Later!'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Markle's new Netflix lifestyle show premiered on Tuesday.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Before the launch of her Netflix series, which was pushed back due to the California fires, she was found in hot water once again due to her lifestyle brand relaunch.

She was hit with yet another "plagiarism" claim due to a New York shop owner sharing the same name as her "rebrand" - As Ever.

Shortly after her announcement, the clothing brand slammed the actress, as well as many social media users.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.