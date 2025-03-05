Meghan Markle Slammed After Being 'Unbelievably Rude' To 'Friend' Mindy Kaling On New Netflix Series Over Title — 'She Acts So Entitled and Condescending'
Meghan Markle has been slammed for being "unbelievably rude' to "friend" Mindy Kaling on her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan.
Viewers took to social media to slam Prince Harry's wife for calling out her longtime pal while cameras were rolling and ripped her for acting "so entitled and condescending," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 43, released her new Netflix series on March 4 – leaving social media users livid over how the former Hollywood actress acted towards her friend, Kaling, 45.
In one scene, the two discussed childhood memories while making cucumber sandwiches for a children's party.
Markle shared while she was growing up, she was a fan of fast food – including chains like El Pollo Loco, Taco Bell, and Jack in the Box.
Kaling appeared shocked and replied: "I don't think anyone in the world knows that Meghan Markle has eaten Jack in the Box and loves it."
Markle corrected her close friend on camera: "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle; you know I'm Sussex now."
She continued: "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children. I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go; this is our family name, our little family name."
Kaling replied: "Well, now I know, and I love it."
Following the awkward conversation between the pals, viewers took to social media to slam Markle for correcting the actress on her show.
One user wrote on X: "Also (Meghan Markle) was very rude when she made fun of Mindy for mispronouncing a word and then calling her Meghan Markle. I also thought it was amusing when Mindy called out (Meghan) for eating at Jack in the Box when (Meghan) pretends to be such a gourmand."
Another said: "The dumbest part of Meghan Markle correcting Mindy about her last name is that literally no one uses their friends married names if they were friends pre-marriage. I don’t even know what most of my friends new last names are, and their names will never change in my phone."
A third added: "The way Meghan treated Mindy (who was the only bigger celebrity she could get), was very catty and jealous."
A fourth tweeted: "I never understood all (the) hate & trolling Meghan got... until I saw a few scenes from her Netflix show. God, she acts so entitled & condescending."
Before the launch of her Netflix series, which was pushed back due to the California fires, she was found in hot water once again due to her lifestyle brand relaunch.
She was hit with yet another "plagiarism" claim due to a New York shop owner sharing the same name as her "rebrand" - As Ever.
Shortly after her announcement, the clothing brand slammed the actress, as well as many social media users.