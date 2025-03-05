EXCLUSIVE: How Demi Moore Took 'Step Back From Spotlight' to Recover From 'Substance-Style' Procedures Including 'Arm Lift and Face Surgery' — As Actress Loses Oscar to Fresh-Faced 'Anora' Star Mikey Madison, 25
Demi Moore is said to have gone under the knife to recover from "Substance-style" procedures in hopes of looking much younger than her age.
The actress, 62, underwent an arm life and face surgery according to a plastic surgeon, before she lost the Best Actress Oscar to 25-year-old Mikey Madison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. David Shokrian, a leading plastic surgeon at Millennial Plastic Surgery in New York City, believes the Hollywood star has had "some work done" over the years.
He explained: "It's likely (Moore) took a step back from the spotlight to recover. With procedures like an arm lift and facial surgery, it typically takes 7–10 days for all acute signs of swelling and bruising to become apparent, so she may have needed time for the initial healing process before reemerging in public."
According to Dr. Shokrian, Moore also "had her fillers dissolved."
"Her face appears more sculpted and natural compared to the overly plumped look she had in past appearances," he said.
The plastic surgeon continued: "This kind of adjustment isn’t uncommon – many celebrities go through cycles of adding and later dissolving fillers to refine their look. Rather than retreating into full-on Substance-style reclusion, she seems to be carefully curating her public presence, stepping out when she’s ready to debut her refreshed appearance."
Moore appeared to be the frontrunner to snag the Best Actress award at the Oscars on Sunday for her performance as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance. However, Madison – who wowed critics in Anora – took home the gold statue instead to the shock of many viewers.
In the film, Moore injects herself with a serum that promises a younger version of herself – however, things don't go as planned.
While the movie star seemed happy for her fellow actress, lip reader Nicky Hickling claims that wasn't exactly the case.
"Demi says 'nice' – but she isn't smiling when she says it," Hickling analyzed from Moore's reaction to losing it on the big award which included the actress uttering a word.
She added: "Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it."
Another insider added Moore was "obviously furious" and her one-word response was a "sarcastic take on the gong decision."
It's not all bad for Moore, as one source previously revealed she hit it off with the Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield after the duo crossed paths at the Golden Globes earlier this year.
After Garfield, 41, announced Moore as the winner for Best Actress that night, both stars were later captured in what appeared to be a deep conversation at The Beverly Hilton.
The source said: "Demi is totally not ready to settle down just yet, but guess what? She’s got a little romance blossoming on the side, and it’s doing wonders for her! There’s this undeniable spark between her and Andrew, they’re practically electric."
They continued: "Not only does Andrew think Demi is absolutely gorgeous, but he also sees her as this incredible talent. And can we talk about his type?
"Tall, fit, and with that creative flair? He’s totally her vibe! Right now, they’re keeping it all under wraps, but the buzz is that Demi is glowing, and everyone’s buzzing about how happy she looks. It’s been said that having her around is just what Andrew needed."
"... It’s no wonder men of all ages find her irresistible, especially younger guys like Andrew! He really reminds her of her days with Ashton," the insider added, referring to Moore's previous relationship with Ashton Kutcher.
Moore tied the knot with Kutcher, who was 15 years her junior, in 2005 but they separated in 2011 before their divorce was finalized two years later.
Neither Moore or Garfield have confirmed they are an item.