Death Mystery as Massive '80s Rocker's Fiancée, 56, Dies in Fall From Luxury Cruise Ship Where He Was Playing a Gig — With Her Body Missing
The fiancée of Faster Pussycat's lead singer Taime Downe has tragically died at sea after falling overboard a cruise ship.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kimberly Burch, 56, was on the Royal Caribbean cruise off the Bahamas with Downe when the tragic plunge took place.
Her body has not been recovered, and the circumstances surrounding her fall remain unclear.
She had been accompanying Downe and Faster Pussycat on the 1980s’ themed seven-day cruise, where the band was a featured act alongside Squeeze, Adam Ant, Tiffany and Men at Work.
Hours before her fall, Burch shared a photo with Downe, 60, on board, captioning the Instagram snap: "We made it to @the80scruise."
Burch's mother broke her silence saying she does not believe her daughter would have intentionally hurt herself and claimed the couple had allegedly been arguing.
She also noted that Burch had been drinking on the trip, which she said was out of character.
"She was excited about the trip," she added.
A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said: "Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time.
"To respect the privacy of our guest's family, we have no additional details to share."
The U.S. Coast Guard revealed the tragedy happened about 20 miles off the coast of Freeport, Bahamas.
The cruise set sail from Miami on February 27 and is scheduled to return on March 6.
A helicopter crew was deployed to assist the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in their search, but efforts were later suspended.
Burch's family is now trying to recover her body.
A statement posted to Facebook read: "It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away.
"She was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Sister-in-law and Aunt. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
"We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy. We love and miss you Kimberly Burch!"
Burch's sister-in-law Kellie revealed the family has not spoken to Downe since he called Burch's mother to inform her of the tragedy.
She said: "We just want to know what happened. We just want answers."
She paid tribute to Burch, saying: "She was the life of the party and the light of the room.
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds Slammed as 'Scheming Hypocrite' For 'Using' PR 'Stunts' Like Meeting Cancer-Hit Child to 'Rescue His Mr Nice Guy Image' Amid Wife Blake Lively's Bitter Legal Fight
"I last heard from her about a week ago, she was looking forward to the trip.
"We are doing as well as we possibly can be while we wait."
The couple had been together for around six years.
Downe has been the lead vocalist of Faster Pussycat since its formation in 1985.
The glam metal band — originally consisting of Downe, Greg Steele, Brent Muscat, and Kelly Nickels — rose to fame in the late 1980s, selling over two million records worldwide.
They released four studio albums: Faster Pussycat (1987), Wake Me When It’s Over (1989), Whipped! (1992), and The Power and the Glory Hole (2006).