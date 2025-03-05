EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Branded 'Racist' After Using Brutal 'Pocahontas' Dig to Attack Senator Elizabeth Warren During His Blistering Congress Tirade
Donald Trump has been branded a "racist" after taunting Elizabeth Warren by labeling her "Pocahontas."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president's slur, made during his landmark Congress address on Tuesday, backfired with many viewers hitting out on social media.
The gag was a reference to the "Pocahontas" label Warren has been trying to shake since it was revealed that she made bogus claims about her Native American heritage in 2012.
Trump described the Massachusetts senator as "Pocahontas" as he touched on U.S. military aid sent to Ukraine during their years-long effort to fight off Russia.
Trump told the crowd of Democrats, Republicans, and their guests in the Capitol on Tuesday: "The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense."
"You want to keep it going for another five years," he said, before singling out Warren directly. "Pocahontas says yes."
Warren clapped and nodded even as she became the butt of the joke.
But some social media users didn’t see the funny side.
One wrote on X: "Calling anyone Pocahontas is some s--- your racist uncle would do.”
Another called out his deputy for sniggering at the taunt, writing: "Why was JD Vance laughing when Trump said a racist slur to Senator Warren, calling her Pocahontas. How would he feel is somebody said something racist to his wife and kids?"
A third commented: "Trump's back at it again, calling Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas – because nothing says 'stable genius' than recycling racist nicknames."
However Trump's "Pocahontas" barb was also widely praised among MAGA supporters, many who described it as the highlight of his mammoth speech.
One wrote: "I loved the whole speech but when he called Sen Warren Pocahontas to her face, I about fell out of my chair laughing my a-- off!" another added: "When Trump call you Pocahontas, the world laughs.”
Warren was accused of trying to advance her academic career by claiming minority status as a descendant of Cherokee tribes.
She went on to become a professor at Harvard Law School.
Warren acknowledged she had identified herself as a minority in a legal directory for nearly a decade, and she was listed as a Native American in federal forms filed by the law schools at Harvard University and University of Pennsylvania where she worked.
In 2020 when she was considering a presidential run, Warren revealed the results of a DNA test which confirmed she had "an unadmixed Native American ancestor" six to 10 generations back.
Trump capitalized on the distant relation and has often mocked her with his use of the Pocahontas nickname.
Throughout his speech, Trump read out his list of accomplishments: securing the border, stopping federal hiring, downsizing government, freezing new federal regulations, a freeze on all foreign aid, withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord and World Health Organization, ending DEI hiring, saying there are only two genders, banning men from women's sports, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.
"Our country will be woke no longer," Trump said