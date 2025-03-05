EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Branded 'Racist' After Using Brutal 'Pocahontas' Dig to Attack Senator Elizabeth Warren During His Blistering Congress Tirade

The gag was a reference to the "Pocahontas" label Warren has been trying to shake since it was revealed that she made bogus claims about her Native American heritage in 2012.

Trump described the Massachusetts senator as "Pocahontas" as he touched on U.S. military aid sent to Ukraine during their years-long effort to fight off Russia.

Trump told the crowd of Democrats, Republicans, and their guests in the Capitol on Tuesday: "The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense."

"You want to keep it going for another five years," he said, before singling out Warren directly. "Pocahontas says yes."