EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds Slammed as 'Scheming Hypocrite' For 'Using' PR 'Stunts' Like Meeting Cancer-Hit Child to 'Rescue His Mr Nice Guy Image' Amid Wife Blake Lively's Bitter Legal Fight

One insider told us: "He really needs some quick PR wins because he's seen as Hollywood's Mr Nice Guy but now with the Baldoni thing he's starting to come across as Mr Not So Nice Guy by weighing into a film and a row that he wasn't part of just to stick up for his wife.

"Some people are saying it is just cynical and hypocritical behavior, as well as scheming and calculated, but he's made a fortune off being an apparently great guy and he doesn't want to let his reputation dip any lower. He has a brand and a bank balance to protect."

Reynolds, 48, recently posted a gushing message about the death of a cancer-stricken lad he’d met via his UK soccer team Wrexham.

Posting on social media, the actor said the boy wasn't "here long enough."

"You left a ton of love behind…. But you left a bunch of people behind who'll take good care of that love," he said. "See ya down the road. Best piggy-back passenger ever."

But our source said: "It's hard not to see this kind of thing as a cynical PR ploy to regain his Mr Nice Guy crown – but it's far from enough!"