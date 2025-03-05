EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds Slammed as 'Scheming Hypocrite' For 'Using' PR 'Stunts' Like Meeting Cancer-Hit Child to 'Rescue His Mr Nice Guy Image' Amid Wife Blake Lively's Bitter Legal Fight
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is casting about for PR stunts to rescue his Mr Guy image as his wife’s legal fight with Justin Baldoni gets ugly.
He’s been dragged into Baldoni’s $400m lawsuit against his wife Blake Lively and the row is tarnishing his reputation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And he’s looking around for some easy wins to grab a bunch of friendly press, sources tell us.
One insider told us: "He really needs some quick PR wins because he's seen as Hollywood's Mr Nice Guy but now with the Baldoni thing he's starting to come across as Mr Not So Nice Guy by weighing into a film and a row that he wasn't part of just to stick up for his wife.
"Some people are saying it is just cynical and hypocritical behavior, as well as scheming and calculated, but he's made a fortune off being an apparently great guy and he doesn't want to let his reputation dip any lower. He has a brand and a bank balance to protect."
Reynolds, 48, recently posted a gushing message about the death of a cancer-stricken lad he’d met via his UK soccer team Wrexham.
Posting on social media, the actor said the boy wasn't "here long enough."
"You left a ton of love behind…. But you left a bunch of people behind who'll take good care of that love," he said. "See ya down the road. Best piggy-back passenger ever."
But our source said: "It's hard not to see this kind of thing as a cynical PR ploy to regain his Mr Nice Guy crown – but it's far from enough!"
His image is taking a battering as Lively and Baldoni, 41, slug it out via lawyers, with Reynolds being dragged into the claims.
Baldoni's lawyer has released the "evidence" showing 37-year-old Lively's "threats to take over the movie" and "pattern of bullying."
RadarOnline.com has revealed the It Ends with Us leading actor and director's attorney Bryan Freedman claimed "none of this will come as a surprise" before releasing "the receipts."
On December 20, the actress sued the director of the hit movie and claimed she was "sexually harassed" while they filmed it.
Following the bombshell claims, which the New York Times posted a story about, Baldoni was dropped by his agency, even after he denied the shocking claims.
EXCLUSIVE: Outbursts, Confusion and Country Singer Left Surviving on Barely Any Sleep – Inside Dolly Parton's Days Caring for Late Husband in His Dementia-Stricken Days
The actor sued the publication "for libel, false light invasion of privacy, promissory fraud, and breach of implied-in-fact contract."
Baldoni's lawsuit included texts between the co-stars and shocking allegations against Reynolds.
In the bombshell lawsuit obtained by Variety, Baldoni claimed that Reynolds, 48, "berated" him during a heated meeting at the couple’s Tribeca penthouse in New York.
The director allegedly asked how much Lively weighed as they were set to film a scene that required him to lift her.
Baldoni claimed he had issues with his back and wanted "to ensure he could safely perform the lift without injury."
The lawsuit claimed: "The confrontation that followed was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies.
"Baldoni, in an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his co-star, continued to bend to her will."