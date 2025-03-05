Your tip
Dolly Parton
EXCLUSIVE: Outbursts, Confusion and Country Singer Left Surviving on Barely Any Sleep – Inside Dolly Parton's Days Caring for Late Husband in His Dementia-Stricken Days

Photo of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean

Dolly Parton barely slept as she took on care duties for late husband Carl Dean.

March 5 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Dolly Parton tragically watched her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, rapidly decline as she cared for him in his final days of battling Alzheimer's, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dean, who died aged 82 on March 3, became prone to "outbursts" as the disease ravaged his mind and body.

dolly parton
Source: DollyParton.com

Parton and Dean were together for 60 years and married for 58 years.

In the final years of his life, insiders said Parton, 78, told friends she rarely left his side.

Our source said: "Dolly and Carl have always spent long stretches of time away from each other, but now she has become his primary caregiver."

Parton prioritized caring for Dean as his condition deteriorated.

dolly parton carl dean
Source: INSTAGRAM/@DOLLYPARTON

Our insider explained: "It's brought on a slew of grave issues, including bladder problems, that have left him with a lack of appetite and caused him to lose more than 50 pounds.

"He's also disoriented and prone to outbursts caused by his confusion."

The source said the situation was very "sad" because the one independent Dean had become "completely housebound."

dolly parton planned her own funeral as friends fear shes overworked
Source: MEGA

Parton's husband was prone to confusion and had frequent outbursts.

Parton was said to be determined to remind her beloved husband of better days they spent together.

Our source shared: "She tries to get Carl to remember their happier times and give him a reason to keep going, but he doesn't have the drive he used to."

Among other issues Dean struggled with included high blood pressure and a weak heart prior to his Alzheimer's diagnosis, which were both aggravated by his disease.

Concerned with how much Dean's immune system could take, Parton allowed only a select few people to help her in taking on care duties, resulting in her rarely sleeping as she remained fixed by her husband's side.

dolly parton planned her own funeral as friends fear shes overworked
Source: MEGA

Parton rarely slept as she accepted little help over fears of too many people interacting with her immunocompromised husband.

The singer was so committed to caring for Dean that she turned down several career opportunities – and even declined the honor of receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in Washington, D.C. because it would mean she would have to leave their Tennessee home.

A source said: "It crushed her to have to turn that down because she considered it a career-crowning achievement, but she said her place was at home with Carl."

While she was consumed with her caregiver duties, a friend said she struggled to picture life without Dean.

They explained: "Dolly has spent so much of her life and her marriage out there trying to conquer the world – and she's been pretty damn good at it.

"But now she feels it won't mean a hill of beans without Carl by her side."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Parton's strong belief in an afterlife is believed to provide her comfort as she grieves the massive loss of her husband of 58-years.

After experiencing several paranormal experiences over her life – including loved ones coming back to visit – Parton insisted there are "spirits and angels with us" on Earth.

