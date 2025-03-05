EXCLUSIVE: Outbursts, Confusion and Country Singer Left Surviving on Barely Any Sleep – Inside Dolly Parton's Days Caring for Late Husband in His Dementia-Stricken Days

Parton was said to be determined to remind her beloved husband of better days they spent together.

Our source shared: "She tries to get Carl to remember their happier times and give him a reason to keep going, but he doesn't have the drive he used to."

Among other issues Dean struggled with included high blood pressure and a weak heart prior to his Alzheimer's diagnosis, which were both aggravated by his disease.

Concerned with how much Dean's immune system could take, Parton allowed only a select few people to help her in taking on care duties, resulting in her rarely sleeping as she remained fixed by her husband's side.