Parton and Dean were married for nearly 60 years, before the Jolene singer, 79, announced the death of her husband Monday at age 82.

But it wasn't always a perfect union, and grew especially tense at the reclusive Dean watched his wife skyrocket to stardom.

In fact, in the early 1980s, a family friend revealed Dean's desire for privacy led to Parton questioning their future: "Dolly actually asked Carl if he’d be happier if they just called it a day.

"Carl told her in no uncertain terms he wasn’t giving up on their marriage vows — but he also made it clear he was never going to be a Hollywood husband."

Parton acknowledged she and Dean lives separate lives, but she also insisted they never cheated on each other.

The singer said: "Yes, it’s an open relationship, but not sexually. I would kill him if I thought he was doing that, and he would shoot me, too."