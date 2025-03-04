Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Reality Tv > Kate Gosselin

'Nightmare Mom' Kate Gosselin Renews Nursing License Amid Reclusive New Life in $750K Lakefront Home In Wake of Son Collin's Abuse Allegations

Split photos of Kate Gosselin
Source: TLC;MEGA

Kate Gosselin has extended her nursing license in her latest step to stay out of the spotlight.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Gosselin has renewed her nursing license as the former reality star is now focused on living a life away from the spotlight.

The 49-year-old currently lives in a $750,000 home in North Carolina, keeping her head down after she was accused of abusing her son Collin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
kate gosselin renews nursing license reclusive life son collin abuse allegations
Source: MEGA

Gosselin renewed her nursing license while living a reclusive life.

Article continues below advertisement

Confirmed by the U.S. Sun, Gosselin renewed her license as a registered nurse before it expired later this month. The new expiration date is now noted as March 31, 2027.

The ex TLC star worked as a nurse when her family's show Jon and Kate Plus 8 aired in 2007. Gosselin, who previously lived in Pennsylvania, moved to North Carolina with six of her kids including Alexis, Joel and, Leah, and Aaden, and twins Mady and Cara.

However, her children Hannah and Collin, were left in their dad Jon’s care.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jon Gosselin
Source: MEGA

The former reality star and her ex-husband, Jon, are known for their TLC show with their eight kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Gosselin did take time out of her private life to appear on the Fox series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in 2023, exiting the show in episode one after suffering an injury.

"I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry. I was out and it was done before it even started," Gosselin said in an interview following the very short stint.

Meanwhile, her son Collin was open to also appearing on the show, and said: "I don't think if anybody was presented that opportunity, I don't think they turn it down. I think that'd be a cool opportunity.

"It'd be a good chance for me to show my mother and to show the world what I'm capable of... it was the first time that I had seen my mother in a while on that show, but it's also been a while since my mom has seen me."

Article continues below advertisement
kate gosselin special forces
Source: FOX

Gosselin appeared on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' for just one episode in a rare moment outside her private life.

Article continues below advertisement

Collin, however, also added it was "upsetting having to watch (his mom) kind of struggle through it, and it seems like she had a very difficult time on Special Forces."

He said: "... Despite my mother, and you know her, her constant effort to protect her reputation at the cost of mine, and the things that she has said about me and the things that she has done to me, I still feel in my heart. I feel sorry for her."

The comments came just a month after the 20-year-old accused his famous mom of abusing him as a child, claiming she would zip tie his hands and feet and lock him in a basement.

Article continues below advertisement

"... My mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me," he previously told the U.S. Sun.

While Gosselin did not respond to the shock claims, her lawyer said he did not believe the star had done anything to "intentionally harm" Collin.

He added Gosselin "did what she did to protect herself and her family" from what he claimed was "troubled behavior" by Collin.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON REALITY TV
Split photo of James Kennedy and Ally Lewber, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

See All the Reality TV Couples Who Have Called It Quits in 2025... So Far — Including 'Vanderpump Rules' Duo James Kennedy and Ally Lewber

Photo of Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Scenes of Khloé Kardashian's Sad Reunion With Ex Lamar Odom as Pair Confronted Demons That Destroyed Their Marriage in 'Ultra-Awkward' Staged Meeting

Article continues below advertisement
kateplusmykate gosselin ig
Source: @kateplusmy8/instagram

The 49-year-old's son Collin previously accused his famous mom of abuse.

Collin also blamed his mother for his short military career, as he was discharged from the Marines after she claimed he had "multiple psychiatric diagnoses" which made him "violent" and "unpredictable."

He furiously denied the claims.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.