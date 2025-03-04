'Nightmare Mom' Kate Gosselin Renews Nursing License Amid Reclusive New Life in $750K Lakefront Home In Wake of Son Collin's Abuse Allegations
Kate Gosselin has renewed her nursing license as the former reality star is now focused on living a life away from the spotlight.
The 49-year-old currently lives in a $750,000 home in North Carolina, keeping her head down after she was accused of abusing her son Collin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Confirmed by the U.S. Sun, Gosselin renewed her license as a registered nurse before it expired later this month. The new expiration date is now noted as March 31, 2027.
The ex TLC star worked as a nurse when her family's show Jon and Kate Plus 8 aired in 2007. Gosselin, who previously lived in Pennsylvania, moved to North Carolina with six of her kids including Alexis, Joel and, Leah, and Aaden, and twins Mady and Cara.
However, her children Hannah and Collin, were left in their dad Jon’s care.
Gosselin did take time out of her private life to appear on the Fox series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in 2023, exiting the show in episode one after suffering an injury.
"I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry. I was out and it was done before it even started," Gosselin said in an interview following the very short stint.
Meanwhile, her son Collin was open to also appearing on the show, and said: "I don't think if anybody was presented that opportunity, I don't think they turn it down. I think that'd be a cool opportunity.
"It'd be a good chance for me to show my mother and to show the world what I'm capable of... it was the first time that I had seen my mother in a while on that show, but it's also been a while since my mom has seen me."
Collin, however, also added it was "upsetting having to watch (his mom) kind of struggle through it, and it seems like she had a very difficult time on Special Forces."
He said: "... Despite my mother, and you know her, her constant effort to protect her reputation at the cost of mine, and the things that she has said about me and the things that she has done to me, I still feel in my heart. I feel sorry for her."
The comments came just a month after the 20-year-old accused his famous mom of abusing him as a child, claiming she would zip tie his hands and feet and lock him in a basement.
"... My mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me," he previously told the U.S. Sun.
While Gosselin did not respond to the shock claims, her lawyer said he did not believe the star had done anything to "intentionally harm" Collin.
He added Gosselin "did what she did to protect herself and her family" from what he claimed was "troubled behavior" by Collin.
Collin also blamed his mother for his short military career, as he was discharged from the Marines after she claimed he had "multiple psychiatric diagnoses" which made him "violent" and "unpredictable."
He furiously denied the claims.