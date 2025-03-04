'Nightmare Mom' Kate Gosselin Renews Nursing License Amid Reclusive New Life in $750K Lakefront Home In Wake of Son Collin's Abuse Allegations

Gosselin did take time out of her private life to appear on the Fox series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in 2023, exiting the show in episode one after suffering an injury.

"I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry. I was out and it was done before it even started," Gosselin said in an interview following the very short stint.

Meanwhile, her son Collin was open to also appearing on the show, and said: "I don't think if anybody was presented that opportunity, I don't think they turn it down. I think that'd be a cool opportunity.

"It'd be a good chance for me to show my mother and to show the world what I'm capable of... it was the first time that I had seen my mother in a while on that show, but it's also been a while since my mom has seen me."