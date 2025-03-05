EXCLUSIVE: James Bond Franchise 'Doomed to Become Dull, Woke Content' After Amazon Buy Up of 007 Brand — 'We'll Have a Trans Super-Spy Sooner or Later!'

Another critic of the buy-up ranted on the web: "Well it's going to be woke bond now... terrible."

Yet another said about the deal: “This will kill James Bond as we know it, Amazon are woke and corrupt everything."

Another simply stated: "This is the absolute end. Gonna be a gay, trans Bond. The woke brigade won’t be able to help meddling."

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson announced they had stepped back from their roles as long-term producers, marking the end of the 63-year reign the Broccoli family have had.

Under the new joint venture, Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the James Bond intellectual property rights.

The new venture grants Amazon MGM Studios creative control over future productions of the franchise, whilst maintaining the joint ownership structure with the franchise's long-term stewards.