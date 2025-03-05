Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > James Bond
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: James Bond Franchise 'Doomed to Become Dull, Woke Content' After Amazon Buy Up of 007 Brand — 'We'll Have a Trans Super-Spy Sooner or Later!'

james bond doomed woke content amazon buy franchise token diversity trans spy pp
Source: Amazon

Amazon's buy-up of the 007 brand has fears they will turn the hard-drinking, womanizing spy into a woke joke.

March 5 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

James Bond fans have been left let down and outraged Amazon MGM Studios has gained creative control of the franchise in a historic shake-up.

Diehard fans are fearing a woke future for Bond with the suave, hard-drinking, bed-hopping 007 replaced with a gay or trans version to appeal to the liberal brigade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One X one user predicted: "Bond is dead as we know, Amazon will 'WOKE' this to death."

Article continues below advertisement
james bond doomed woke content amazon buy franchise token diversity trans spy
Source: MEGA

Critics fear Bond's trademark wit, boozing and love of women are set to go up in smoke.

Article continues below advertisement

Another critic of the buy-up ranted on the web: "Well it's going to be woke bond now... terrible."

Yet another said about the deal: “This will kill James Bond as we know it, Amazon are woke and corrupt everything."

Another simply stated: "This is the absolute end. Gonna be a gay, trans Bond. The woke brigade won’t be able to help meddling."

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson announced they had stepped back from their roles as long-term producers, marking the end of the 63-year reign the Broccoli family have had.

Under the new joint venture, Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the James Bond intellectual property rights.

The new venture grants Amazon MGM Studios creative control over future productions of the franchise, whilst maintaining the joint ownership structure with the franchise's long-term stewards.

Article continues below advertisement
james bond doomed woke content amazon buy franchise token diversity trans spy daniel craig
Source: MEGA

The last Bond star Daniel Craig already pushed him into woke territory by giving him a soppy, vulnerable side.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, praised Bond's enduring impact on entertainment, highlighting the character's iconic status over six decades.

He said: "Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment."

Wilson, who has been involved with 007 for nearly 60 years, added: "With my 007 career spanning nearly sixty incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects."

Eon Productions posted a lengthy statement on their Instagram account to announce the news and penned at the end of the caption: "Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

Broccoli reflected: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father."

Article continues below advertisement
james bond doomed woke content amazon buy franchise token diversity trans spy seanconnery
Source: MEGA

The late Sean Connery is hailed as one of the truest big-screen takes on Bond, with his casual charm, cruelty and love of a drink.

Article continues below advertisement

While the executives expressed optimism for Bond's future, fans have reacted with deep concern to the announcement on social media.

Commenting underneath a post about the Amazon buy-up, one infuriated user penned: "James Bond will be Disney-fied like Star Wars, MCU and Indiana Jones.

"Lower quality streaming products, endless spinoffs, sequels, reboots… the whole lot. End of an era. Now we realize Daniel Craig was prescient: James Bond is dead."

Another fearful 007 fan added: "A bit nervous about what Amazon will do going forward, but I am excited to get parties involved that will want to make more films - and potentially other media.

"There have been 2 films (with incredibly questionable decisions in both), 0 video games, and 1 TV reality series (kind of) in the last full decade."

A third critic agreed: "This will lead to terrible films. Sad day for Bond."

Article continues below advertisement
henry cavill toxic fired superman witcher behavior
Source: MEGA

Henry Cavill has been tipped as the next movie incarnation of Bond.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Embedded Image

Gwyneth Back on the Bottle! Boozy 'Lush' Turned 'Wellness' Freak Paltrow Confesses She Suffered Major Health Issues As She Dramatically Fell off Wagon and Drank 'Every Night' As L.A. Wildfires Raged

Embedded Image

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Has TV Meltdown as She Remembers Tragic Boyfriend And Says She Still Acts Like He's Alive: 'I Still Talk About Him in the Present Tense'

Article continues below advertisement

The bombshell comes as speculation remains rife as to who will take over the role of Bond following Daniel Craig's departure after No Time to Die.

Several names have been touted for the role, with the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stuart Martin, James Norton, Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Theo James and Henry Cavill dominating the conversation.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.