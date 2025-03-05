EXCLUSIVE: James Bond Franchise 'Doomed to Become Dull, Woke Content' After Amazon Buy Up of 007 Brand — 'We'll Have a Trans Super-Spy Sooner or Later!'
James Bond fans have been left let down and outraged Amazon MGM Studios has gained creative control of the franchise in a historic shake-up.
Diehard fans are fearing a woke future for Bond with the suave, hard-drinking, bed-hopping 007 replaced with a gay or trans version to appeal to the liberal brigade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One X one user predicted: "Bond is dead as we know, Amazon will 'WOKE' this to death."
Another critic of the buy-up ranted on the web: "Well it's going to be woke bond now... terrible."
Yet another said about the deal: “This will kill James Bond as we know it, Amazon are woke and corrupt everything."
Another simply stated: "This is the absolute end. Gonna be a gay, trans Bond. The woke brigade won’t be able to help meddling."
Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson announced they had stepped back from their roles as long-term producers, marking the end of the 63-year reign the Broccoli family have had.
Under the new joint venture, Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the James Bond intellectual property rights.
The new venture grants Amazon MGM Studios creative control over future productions of the franchise, whilst maintaining the joint ownership structure with the franchise's long-term stewards.
Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, praised Bond's enduring impact on entertainment, highlighting the character's iconic status over six decades.
He said: "Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment."
Wilson, who has been involved with 007 for nearly 60 years, added: "With my 007 career spanning nearly sixty incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects."
Eon Productions posted a lengthy statement on their Instagram account to announce the news and penned at the end of the caption: "Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."
Broccoli reflected: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father."
While the executives expressed optimism for Bond's future, fans have reacted with deep concern to the announcement on social media.
Commenting underneath a post about the Amazon buy-up, one infuriated user penned: "James Bond will be Disney-fied like Star Wars, MCU and Indiana Jones.
"Lower quality streaming products, endless spinoffs, sequels, reboots… the whole lot. End of an era. Now we realize Daniel Craig was prescient: James Bond is dead."
Another fearful 007 fan added: "A bit nervous about what Amazon will do going forward, but I am excited to get parties involved that will want to make more films - and potentially other media.
"There have been 2 films (with incredibly questionable decisions in both), 0 video games, and 1 TV reality series (kind of) in the last full decade."
A third critic agreed: "This will lead to terrible films. Sad day for Bond."
The bombshell comes as speculation remains rife as to who will take over the role of Bond following Daniel Craig's departure after No Time to Die.
Several names have been touted for the role, with the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stuart Martin, James Norton, Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Theo James and Henry Cavill dominating the conversation.