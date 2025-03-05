Gwyneth Back on the Bottle! Boozy 'Lush' Turned 'Wellness' Freak Paltrow Confesses She Suffered Major Health Issues As She Dramatically Fell off Wagon and Drank 'Every Night' As L.A. Wildfires Raged

Paltrow said: "I'm really in the thick of it right now, so I’m all over the place.

"But I noticed my symptoms are, like, pretty well under control unless, you know, in January when the fires were happening in L.A., I’ve used alcohol for its purpose.

"I think I drank every night."

Paltrow – who has previously described herself as a "lush" due to her love of a tipple – then described her increased alcohol consumption as "medicating."

She added: "My symptoms were completely out of control. It was the first time I really noticed causation in that way.