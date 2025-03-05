Gwyneth Back on the Bottle! Boozy 'Lush' Turned 'Wellness' Freak Paltrow Confesses She Suffered Major Health Issues As She Dramatically Fell off Wagon and Drank 'Every Night' As L.A. Wildfires Raged
Gwyneth Paltrow started boozing heavily to cope with stress caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress would "drink every night," claiming heightened menopause symptoms also encouraged her to hit the bottle.
Paltrow said: "I'm really in the thick of it right now, so I’m all over the place.
"But I noticed my symptoms are, like, pretty well under control unless, you know, in January when the fires were happening in L.A., I’ve used alcohol for its purpose.
"I think I drank every night."
Paltrow – who has previously described herself as a "lush" due to her love of a tipple – then described her increased alcohol consumption as "medicating."
She added: "My symptoms were completely out of control. It was the first time I really noticed causation in that way.
The Iron Man actress also said she doesn't usually "drink a lot at all" aside from "one drink a week."
Paltrow explained menopause has also affected her sleep schedule, saying there are nights when her anxiety takes over.
"I would just wake up (and) I would get crushed with anxiety, which I’ve never had in my life," she said. "And I would lie in bed thinking about every mistake I've ever made, every person's feelings I ever hurt, like, every bad, you know. And I would be up for six hours. It was crazy."
In January amid the Los Angeles fires, the actress shared her "deep grief" over the devastating infernos — including the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires.
"Our beloved Los Angeles...We are in deep grief for so many of our close friends who have lost everything," she posted online.
She went on: "Thank you to those inquiring, we are currently safe. When the fires are out there will be more to say and everything to do. The city of angels will need angels of all kinds. Please everyone, stay safe and vigilant."
Her company Goop also donated a total of $2million worth of products to charities assisting victims of the fires.
In June of last year, the actress had put her 8,000 square foot home in Los Angeles on the market for $30million.
And in late January of this year, the Brentwood house officially sold for $22million — after she initially purchased the residence for $9.95million in 2012.
Meanwhile, Paltrow recently helped ring in her ex-husband Chris Martin's 48th birthday.
She jumped on her main Instagram page to share photos of the Coldplay frontman with their two children — daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18.
In the caption of the post, she said: "Happy Birthday to the man that gave me these beautiful, wonderful human beings, we love you, Chris."
Martin could be seen sitting next to his eldest child in one of the snaps as the pair paused for a sweet picture together outdoors. Another image was taken as Chris played the piano with his son.
Paltrow and the performer tied the knot in 2003 and separated in 2014 — with their divorce finalized two years later.
The actress married TV producer Brad Falchuk, 54, four years later.