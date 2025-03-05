Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Has TV Meltdown as She Remembers Tragic Boyfriend And Says She Still Acts Like He's Alive: 'I Still Talk About Him in the Present Tense'

Speaking in her first TV interview since Payne's death in October, Cassidy admitted she was still attempting to "accept" the singer's passing.

She added: "I find myself talking about him so much in the present tense. I don't feel the need to correct myself.

"That's part of my healing journey: I'm still working on accepting that he's not here anymore. It almost stings that little bit more. It feels more official."

Her voice audibly breaking, sounding on the verge of tears, she added: "It's really hard to accept. I never thought I would be talking about him in the past tense."