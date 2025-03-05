Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Liam Payne

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Has TV Meltdown as She Remembers Tragic Boyfriend And Says She Still Acts Like He's Alive: 'I Still Talk About Him in the Present Tense'

Embedded Image
Source: YouTube

Kate Cassidy fights back tears during her first TV interview since the tragic death of her One Direction star boyfriend Liam Payne.

March 5 2025, Published 9:36 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy broke down during a live TV interview while remembering the late One Direction star.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the influencer, 25, told a U.K. TV host she still talks about Payne, who was just 31 when he died, as if he's still with her during the emotional exchange, which aired on Wednesday morning in Britain.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

Cassidy admitted she still talks about Payne in the present tense, adding: 'I don't feel the need to correct myself'.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking in her first TV interview since Payne's death in October, Cassidy admitted she was still attempting to "accept" the singer's passing.

She added: "I find myself talking about him so much in the present tense. I don't feel the need to correct myself.

"That's part of my healing journey: I'm still working on accepting that he's not here anymore. It almost stings that little bit more. It feels more official."

Her voice audibly breaking, sounding on the verge of tears, she added: "It's really hard to accept. I never thought I would be talking about him in the past tense."

Article continues below advertisement

Watch Kate Cassidy remember Liam Payne in a moving first TV interview on his brutal passing.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassidy said her family and friends had been a vital support network for her in the months since Payne was found dead after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16.

Speaking via videolink from her hometown of New Jersey, she explained: "I am trying to do my best.

"I have my better days, my harder days but I am surrounded by such a great support system and that has helped me so much with my healing journey, all my friends and family being supportive and helping me be productive.

“Doing small things like yoga, going for a long walk, anything like that.”

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne girlfriend kate cassidy trolls mourning
Source: MEGA

Cassidy was in Argentina with Payne before his death – but left two days before his drug-crazed hotel balcony plunge.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassidy revealed Payne's death was her first true experience of grief.

She explained: "It is really hard. I've never lost anyone close to me before so this is my first time going through this grief and healing journey," her voice heavy with emotion.

"He has impacted so many people in this world and I know I'm not alone in this, so many other people are grieving. It shows how much of an impact he had on people's lives.

"He would light up any room he walked into and he had this sense of humor where he could make anything better and his presence was just comforting and warming and that is something I will never forget about him, ever."

READ MORE ON NEWS
gene hackman betsy arakawas relationship timeline

Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Feared to Have Died by 'Companion Suicide' — With Expert Detailing Chilling Theory as Mystery Over Couple's Shock Passings Deepens

jfk files radar breaks down mass burning questions answer trump release long buried documents pp

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the JFK Files — RADAR Breaks Down the Mass of Burning Questions STILL Left to Answer as Trump Gets Set to Release Long-Buried 'Smoking Gun' Documents

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne girlfriend kate cassidy debuts tattoo drug balcony plunge
Source: @katecass/instagram

Cassidy has angel wings tattooed on her fingers as a tribute to Payne.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Presenter Lorraine Kelly, 65, noticed the model wearing what appeared to be an angel wing necklace during their distressing chat.

Cassidy said about her jewelry: "It is angel wings. It saw it a couple of weeks ago and it spoke to me and matches my angel wings tattoo. I wear it quite often and it makes me feel that bit closer to Liam."

Cassidy has mostly stayed away from the spotlight since Payne plummeted to his death last October.

Court documents detailed how the boyband star had a drug-fuelled threesome with two prostitutes in the hours before his death after booking them via a sex worker website, after Cassidy returned home to Florida two days before his shocking passing.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.