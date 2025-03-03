EXCLUSIVE: How Liam Payne's Devastated Girlfriend Kate Cassidy is Defying 'Nightmare Onslaught' of Trolls to Share Her Grief Over One Direction Star's Death
The late Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is battling horrendouns grief over the drug-addled singer's death – as fuming fans continue to criticize her for leaving the struggling addict's side before his fatal plunge from a hotel balcony in Argentina, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It still doesn't feel fully real for me that he's not here," she said of the former One Direction member, who died in October – but we can report her grief isn't getting her any sympathy from demented Payne fans online, who insiders say have been relentlessly trolling her with everything from abuse about her appearance to death threats over how she left Payne in Argentina two days before he was found dead.
The TikTok influencer, 25, was vacationing with Payne, 31, in Buenos Aires but flew back to their Florida home days before he plummeted to the pavement from the third floor of the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel.
According to an autopsy, booze, prescription meds, coke, crack and pink cocaine – a street drug often containing methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy and other substances – were found in the British pop hunk's system.
Some say the blond beauty's departure caused troubled Payne to spiral.
A pal told us: "He wanted her to stay. She says he begged her to stay."
But Cassidy now claims she had a "responsibility" to return to the U.S. and care for the couple's dog.
"Obviously, if I knew, if I could see into the future. I would never have left Argentina," Cassidy has admitted.
Five people have been charged in connection with Payne's passing – but Cassidy isn't one of them.
But some of Payne's fans haven't been shy about pinning the tragedy on her, with one outright alleging: "It's your fault!"
Cassidy said heartless trolls have even sent her death threats – but she insists: "I'm not to blame!"
Our source warned: "These cyber cranks need to give her a break or she will be pushed into a very dangerous place mentally."