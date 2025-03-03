EXCLUSIVE: How Liam Payne's Devastated Girlfriend Kate Cassidy is Defying 'Nightmare Onslaught' of Trolls to Share Her Grief Over One Direction Star's Death

The late Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is battling horrendouns grief over the drug-addled singer's death – as fuming fans continue to criticize her for leaving the struggling addict's side before his fatal plunge from a hotel balcony in Argentina, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It still doesn't feel fully real for me that he's not here," she said of the former One Direction member, who died in October – but we can report her grief isn't getting her any sympathy from demented Payne fans online, who insiders say have been relentlessly trolling her with everything from abuse about her appearance to death threats over how she left Payne in Argentina two days before he was found dead.

The TikTok influencer, 25, was vacationing with Payne, 31, in Buenos Aires but flew back to their Florida home days before he plummeted to the pavement from the third floor of the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel.