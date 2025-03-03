EXCLUSIVE: Crooner John Mellencamp 'Still Carrying a Torch' For Ex Christie Brinkley – And is Doing 'Everything in his Power' to Get His 'One Who Got Away' Back Again

Small Town crooner John Mellencamp still carries a torch for Uptown Girl Christie Brinkley and is doing everything in his power to win her back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources told us it's an "open secret" the singer sees Brinkley as the one who got away – after the two dated for about a year before breaking up in December 2020.

And even though he has a girlfriend, movie producer Kristin Kehrberg, he wants a do-over with the supermodel, according to our insiders.