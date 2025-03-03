Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > John Mellencamp
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE: Crooner John Mellencamp 'Still Carrying a Torch' For Ex Christie Brinkley – And is Doing 'Everything in his Power' to Get His 'One Who Got Away' Back Again

john mellencamp christie brinkley romance
Source: MEGA

John Mellencamp is said to be still secretly besotted with ex Christie Brinkley.

March 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Small Town crooner John Mellencamp still carries a torch for Uptown Girl Christie Brinkley and is doing everything in his power to win her back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources told us it's an "open secret" the singer sees Brinkley as the one who got away – after the two dated for about a year before breaking up in December 2020.

And even though he has a girlfriend, movie producer Kristin Kehrberg, he wants a do-over with the supermodel, according to our insiders.

Article continues below advertisement
john mellencamp christie brinkley romance
Source: MEGA

Brinkley's upcoming memoir is set to spill all on her John Mellencamp romance.

Article continues below advertisement

"Christie rocked his world when they were together," a showbiz source told us. "He was mesmerized by her intelligence and ageless beauty and was crushed when they broke up.

"He definitely liked her more than she liked him. He was a bit too slobby for her and he chain-smoked while she was so into her health and fitness."

Article continues below advertisement
john mellencamp christie brinkley romance
Source: MEGA

Insiders say Mellencamp still sees Brinkley as the 'one who got away.'

Article continues below advertisement

Our source went on: "He's putting out feelers er and making some obvious overtures as well. Obviously, he cares for Kristin and wouldn't want to hurt her, but he feels there's unfinished business with Christie."

What reignited the flame in his heart was when the Jack and Diane singer, 73, heard the cover girl, 71, mentions him in her memoir Uptown Girl, due out in April.

Article continues below advertisement
john mellencamp christie brinkley romance
Source: MEGA

Despite dating Kristin Kehrberg, Mellencamp apparently can't forget ex Brinkley.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
drew carey humor coping fiancee murder grief

EXCLUSIVE: Tortured Drew Carey Opens Up About How Laughter Really is the Best Medicine – Hailing Humor For Getting Him Through His Grief Over Fiancée's Brutal Murder

ken jennings celebrity jeopardy ratings replacement

EXCLUSIVE: 'Panicky' Ken Jennings in a Tizz Over Lousy 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Ratings – With Host Fearing He Could Be Replaced By Colin Jost or 'A Star With More Personality'

Our insider said: "No one touched his heart like Christie, or so he's saying now.

"He should be grateful to have someone like Kristin in his life, and he is to a point, but the feeling is that neither she nor anyone else will compare to Christie. If Christie gave him another chance, he'd take it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.