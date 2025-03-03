EXCLUSIVE: Crooner John Mellencamp 'Still Carrying a Torch' For Ex Christie Brinkley – And is Doing 'Everything in his Power' to Get His 'One Who Got Away' Back Again
Small Town crooner John Mellencamp still carries a torch for Uptown Girl Christie Brinkley and is doing everything in his power to win her back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources told us it's an "open secret" the singer sees Brinkley as the one who got away – after the two dated for about a year before breaking up in December 2020.
And even though he has a girlfriend, movie producer Kristin Kehrberg, he wants a do-over with the supermodel, according to our insiders.
"Christie rocked his world when they were together," a showbiz source told us. "He was mesmerized by her intelligence and ageless beauty and was crushed when they broke up.
"He definitely liked her more than she liked him. He was a bit too slobby for her and he chain-smoked while she was so into her health and fitness."
Our source went on: "He's putting out feelers er and making some obvious overtures as well. Obviously, he cares for Kristin and wouldn't want to hurt her, but he feels there's unfinished business with Christie."
What reignited the flame in his heart was when the Jack and Diane singer, 73, heard the cover girl, 71, mentions him in her memoir Uptown Girl, due out in April.
Our insider said: "No one touched his heart like Christie, or so he's saying now.
"He should be grateful to have someone like Kristin in his life, and he is to a point, but the feeling is that neither she nor anyone else will compare to Christie. If Christie gave him another chance, he'd take it."