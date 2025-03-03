EXCLUSIVE: Tortured Drew Carey Opens Up About How Laughter Really is the Best Medicine – Hailing Humor For Getting Him Through His Grief Over Fiancée's Brutal Murder

Laughter really is the best medicine to Drew Carey, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with the TV favorite declaring: "Humor is my way out of everything."

Now 66, Carey has had horrific traumas.

He was 8 years old when his dad died, setting him on a spiraling path to depression that culminated when he tried to kill himself while in college.

"I didn't know what I was doing," the host of The Price Is Right admits.

"I took a whole bottle of Sominex, which is not strong enough to kill you. While I was throwing up, my friend Paul was holding my shoulders and started singing the jingle: "Take Sominex tonight and sleep, sleep, sleep.' I laughed so hard. It made me feel better being able to joke about it."