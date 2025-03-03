EXCLUSIVE: Tortured Drew Carey Opens Up About How Laughter Really is the Best Medicine – Hailing Humor For Getting Him Through His Grief Over Fiancée's Brutal Murder
Laughter really is the best medicine to Drew Carey, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with the TV favorite declaring: "Humor is my way out of everything."
Now 66, Carey has had horrific traumas.
He was 8 years old when his dad died, setting him on a spiraling path to depression that culminated when he tried to kill himself while in college.
"I didn't know what I was doing," the host of The Price Is Right admits.
"I took a whole bottle of Sominex, which is not strong enough to kill you. While I was throwing up, my friend Paul was holding my shoulders and started singing the jingle: "Take Sominex tonight and sleep, sleep, sleep.' I laughed so hard. It made me feel better being able to joke about it."
Carey also knew the healing power of humor at a young age.
"My mom was really funny," he said. "I loved poring over the newspaper reading comics. At school, we'd repeat jokes that we'd heard from the morning radio DJ or read in joke books."
Growing up in Cleveland – jokingly dubbed 'The Mistake on the Lake' – also sharpened his sense of silly.
"The city was always a punch line," Carey said. "People made fun of it and the whole place had a self-deprecating sense of humor. You learned to make it part of your humor."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Panicky' Ken Jennings in a Tizz Over Lousy 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Ratings – With Host Fearing He Could Be Replaced By Colin Jost or 'A Star With More Personality'
After his dark spell in college, the funnyman was devastated again by the 2020 murder of his former fiancée, family and sex therapist, Amie Harwick, even though they had previously broken up.
"It destroyed me for a while," confided Carey. "I still don't date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it's all platonic, and I don't care about anything else."
An insider told us: "Thank God Drew is in the laughter business, as holding on to his humor and the ability to laugh in the face of tragedy is all that has stopped him spiraling into very dark and dangerous places."