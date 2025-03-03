EXCLUSIVE: 'Panicky' Ken Jennings in a Tizz Over Lousy 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Ratings – With Host Fearing He Could Be Replaced By Colin Jost or 'A Star With More Personality'

Nervous Ken Jennings is in a panic over lousy Celebrity Jeopardy! ratings, which he fears will cause him to be replaced by glib Colin Jost or some other star with more personality, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 50-year-old ex-software engineer, who shot to fame as Jeopardy!'s most celebrated champion, took over the Celebrity edition of the long-running game show from Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik in December 2023.

But the star-studded spinoff hit a new low in January, notching fewer than 2 million viewers and falling to ninth place in the ratings.