EXCLUSIVE: 'Panicky' Ken Jennings in a Tizz Over Lousy 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Ratings – With Host Fearing He Could Be Replaced By Colin Jost or 'A Star With More Personality'
Nervous Ken Jennings is in a panic over lousy Celebrity Jeopardy! ratings, which he fears will cause him to be replaced by glib Colin Jost or some other star with more personality, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 50-year-old ex-software engineer, who shot to fame as Jeopardy!'s most celebrated champion, took over the Celebrity edition of the long-running game show from Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik in December 2023.
But the star-studded spinoff hit a new low in January, notching fewer than 2 million viewers and falling to ninth place in the ratings.
"Celebrity Jeopardy! is doing terribly, and it must be very worrisome for Ken," an insider told us. "The numbers are so bad, he figures his bosses may be looking to make a change.
"He knows that the ratings are his scorecard, so he's doing everything he can to reel in the viewers."
Meanwhile, game show newcomer Jost has been like a breath of fresh air.
Pop Culture Jeopardy! hit screens in December, and the 42-year-old SNL funnyman was an instant hit with viewers.
"Colin knocked it out of the park on Pop Culture, and Ken's been very jealous," said our source.
After the spinoff premiered, Jost insisted in an interview that he has no ambition to replace Jennings
"I romise I am in no way trying to steal his job," Jost insisted. "He's very good at his job. I also have a job. He and I texted during [Pop Culture Jeopardy!), actually."
But Jost's reassurances have apparently done little to ease Jennings' fears.
Our insider added: "He's still worried about it.
"Colin may have tried to quiet his nerves, but Ken's not really buying into that. He's been around long enough to know how this business works, and he's wary of how he comes across compared to Colin's winning ways."