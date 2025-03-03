Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

The Biggest Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Throwback to Love, Luxe, and Unforgettable Moments

the biggest celebrity weddings of throwback to love luxe and unforgettable moments

March 3 2025, Published 1:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Celebrity weddings are always a spectacle, and 2024 was no different. Some A-list couples kept it low-key, while others went all-out with big celebrations. Whether it was a dreamy European destination wedding or a billion-dollar affair in India, these love stories had the world watching. Let’s throw back to some of the most talked-about “I do’s” of last year.

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi weren’t satisfied with just one wedding. Nope. They had two! Their first ceremony was super private. Only close family and friends. Then, later in the year, they went big with a stunning celebration in Tuscany, Italy. The second wedding? Pure magic. Fairytale vibes, breathtaking views, and all the romance you could imagine. To keep things smooth for your guests, you use a wedding RSVP website. Because let’s be real, managing wedding logistics is a nightmare without one.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Puth & Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone kept things classic with a cozy wedding on September 7th at Puth’s family estate in Montecito, California. No over-the-top fanfare, just an intimate setting full of love. Charlie even took to Instagram, posting, "I love you, Brooke... I always have. With you, I’m my best self." Yeah, cue the tears.

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick (yes, Chuck Bass himself) and actress Amy Jackson sealed the deal this year, and fans were obsessed. Ed proposed in January, and he did not hold back. Picture this: a bridge, fresh snowfall, and the gorgeous mountains of Gstaad, Switzerland in the background. Yeah, it was straight out of a movie. Their wedding? Equally dreamy. A perfect mix of elegance and intimacy, with their closest loved ones there to celebrate.

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant

When you’re part of the Ambani family, your wedding isn’t just a wedding—it’s an event. Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a wedding so massive, it basically shut down Mumbai. We’re talking six days of celebrations, thousands of guests (yes, thousands), and A-list celebrities flying in from all over the world. Oh, and the budget? Somewhere between $600 million and $1 billion(!). No big deal. If there’s an award for “wedding of the year,” this one will reach the top.

Some amazing weddings

From ultra-private vows to billion-dollar extravaganzas, 2024 was packed with celebrity weddings that kept us all glued to our screens. Some went big, some kept it sweet, but one thing’s for sure—love was definitely in the air this year. We are very curious what 2025 will bring us.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Sold his Soul to Devil in Satanic Pact': Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper Faces Accusation From Paranormal Expert After Being Hit By Claim He Was Into NECROMANCY

Photo of Ariana Grande

We Reveal Why Ariana Grande Won't Stop Wearing 'Invisible' Flesh-Colored Gowns — As Fears Keep Mounting Over Her Skeletal 'Ozempic' Frame

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.