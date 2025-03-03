The Biggest Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Throwback to Love, Luxe, and Unforgettable Moments
Celebrity weddings are always a spectacle, and 2024 was no different. Some A-list couples kept it low-key, while others went all-out with big celebrations. Whether it was a dreamy European destination wedding or a billion-dollar affair in India, these love stories had the world watching. Let’s throw back to some of the most talked-about “I do’s” of last year.
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi weren't satisfied with just one wedding. Nope. They had two! Their first ceremony was super private. Only close family and friends. Then, later in the year, they went big with a stunning celebration in Tuscany, Italy. The second wedding? Pure magic. Fairytale vibes, breathtaking views, and all the romance you could imagine.
Charlie Puth & Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone kept things classic with a cozy wedding on September 7th at Puth’s family estate in Montecito, California. No over-the-top fanfare, just an intimate setting full of love. Charlie even took to Instagram, posting, "I love you, Brooke... I always have. With you, I’m my best self." Yeah, cue the tears.
Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson
Ed Westwick (yes, Chuck Bass himself) and actress Amy Jackson sealed the deal this year, and fans were obsessed. Ed proposed in January, and he did not hold back. Picture this: a bridge, fresh snowfall, and the gorgeous mountains of Gstaad, Switzerland in the background. Yeah, it was straight out of a movie. Their wedding? Equally dreamy. A perfect mix of elegance and intimacy, with their closest loved ones there to celebrate.
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant
When you’re part of the Ambani family, your wedding isn’t just a wedding—it’s an event. Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a wedding so massive, it basically shut down Mumbai. We’re talking six days of celebrations, thousands of guests (yes, thousands), and A-list celebrities flying in from all over the world. Oh, and the budget? Somewhere between $600 million and $1 billion(!). No big deal. If there’s an award for “wedding of the year,” this one will reach the top.
Some amazing weddings
From ultra-private vows to billion-dollar extravaganzas, 2024 was packed with celebrity weddings that kept us all glued to our screens. Some went big, some kept it sweet, but one thing’s for sure—love was definitely in the air this year. We are very curious what 2025 will bring us.