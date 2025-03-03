The Biggest Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Throwback to Love, Luxe, and Unforgettable Moments

Celebrity weddings are always a spectacle, and 2024 was no different. Some A-list couples kept it low-key, while others went all-out with big celebrations. Whether it was a dreamy European destination wedding or a billion-dollar affair in India, these love stories had the world watching. Let’s throw back to some of the most talked-about “I do’s” of last year.

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi weren't satisfied with just one wedding. Nope. They had two! Their first ceremony was super private. Only close family and friends. Then, later in the year, they went big with a stunning celebration in Tuscany, Italy. The second wedding? Pure magic. Fairytale vibes, breathtaking views, and all the romance you could imagine.