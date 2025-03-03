2025 Oscars Ripped For 'Random and Extended' Musical Acts During Awards Ceremony — After Cutting Performances of Best Original Song Nominees

For the first time in 13 years, the Academy has opted to forgo the musical performances for the Oscar-nominated songs from Elton John: Never Too Late, The Six Triple Eight, Emilia Pérez and Sing Sing.

However, the show kicked off with a rousing tribute to Oscar nominee Wicked from the show's two stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Grande kicked off the show with a rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz and was then joined by Erivo for a showstopping performance of Defying Gravity.

Later there was an extended dance and song tribute to James Bond, with Lisa of Blackpink fame singing Live and Let Die, Doja Cat handling Diamonds are Forever, and Raye belting out Skyfall.

That was followed still later by a tribute to Quincy Jones, who died in November. Queen Latifa rocked Ease on Down the Road from The Wiz.

Heck, they even carved out time for host Conan O'Brien to sing a lighthearted song – ironically about not wasting time during the show, as so often happens.