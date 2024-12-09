James Bond Star Daniel Craig Gives Frankest Interview Yet — On 'Messy' Sex and How Shooting 007 Movies Left Him 'Strung Out' For 6 Months After Every Film

The former 007 plays a gay character in the film and he admits the graphic sex scenes, which saw the movie banned in Turkey, shouldn't be sneered at because they're realistic.

Craig said: "Sex is messy.

"There are terrible sex scenes and I've probably been in a few. So it was important not to be coy."

He added: "It's what sex is. As well as loving, it's animal-like."

And on playing a gay man, he said: "Sexuality is the least interesting thing to me in this film. I mean, we all f---."