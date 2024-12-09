Your tip
Subscribe

James Bond Star Daniel Craig Gives Frankest Interview Yet — On 'Messy' Sex and How Shooting 007 Movies Left Him 'Strung Out' For 6 Months After Every Film

Composite photo of Daniel Craig
Source: MEGA

Daniel Craig talks 'messy sex' in wild new interview to promote new movie Queer.

By:

Dec. 9 2024, Updated 9:59 a.m. ET

Daniel Craig has given his most outrageous interview yet, discussing "messy sex", how playing James Bond left him knackered and outlining his quest for an Oscar.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British actor, 56, was promoting his new movie Queer and is clearly embracing being able to broach topics which may have previously impacted the Bond "brand".

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Craig's new movie has been banned in Turkey due to the graphic sex scenes.

The former 007 plays a gay character in the film and he admits the graphic sex scenes, which saw the movie banned in Turkey, shouldn't be sneered at because they're realistic.

Craig said: "Sex is messy.

"There are terrible sex scenes and I've probably been in a few. So it was important not to be coy."

He added: "It's what sex is. As well as loving, it's animal-like."

And on playing a gay man, he said: "Sexuality is the least interesting thing to me in this film. I mean, we all f---."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Craig admitted playing James Bond for five movies took it out of him physically.

Craig played the super spy for five movies and left the franchise on good terms.

However, he does admit playing Bond took it out of him physically and he needed to take long breaks after shooting just to recover, meaning he rarely took on other work.

He explained: "Early on with Bond I thought I had to do other work, but I didn't. I was becoming a star, whatever that means, and people wanted me in their films. Incredible. But they left me empty.

"Then, bottom line, I got paid. I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond it would take me six months to recover emotionally. It strung me out."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Craig says he hates being asked who he thinks will replace him as 007 in spy franchise.

Craig previously admitted he is non-fussed regarding who would take over from him as Bond.

But he says that's just a tactic to stop people asking him the question.

He said: "Of course I care.

"I keep saying I don't, because people ask me all the time and I'm an ornery, grumpy old man, so I say I don't give a shit.

"But I care about it deeply — deeply. I care what the franchise does, because I love Barbara (Broccoli) and Michael (G Wilson, the producers). But it's not my decision or problem. I wish them luck."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Craig's performance in Queer has led to the actor being tipped as a potential Oscar contender.

He’s yet to win one, individually, and he’s refreshingly honest about his hopes of finally being recognised for his acting skills by the Academy.

Asked if he "cares" about the Oscars, Craig said: "Of course.

"Don't be stupid, I'd be over the moon to get a nomination.

He added: "Well, it's scary. Awards go the way of the wind, but I cannot say, 'I don't give a s---!' Still, years ago I learnt how arbitrary this is. It was soul-destroying, rejection after rejection. Because you think, 'Can I act?''

"But there's nothing you can do about it. It's a coin toss in many ways, so you have to let it go. And it's all gravy for me now."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

