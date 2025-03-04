EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Duchess Meghan Markle Dealing with 'Total Humiliation' As She's Now Branded 'Budget Royal' — 'She's Panicking Over Cash Flow After Business Brand Blows'

And the sniping flunkeys have joked her firm should be dubbed As If and not As Ever after she was forced into a humiliating climbdown after being refused a trademark for the enterprise's original name American Riviera Orchard , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider told us: "Word has it that there’s been quite the chuckle among certain groups back in London at the palace over a new name making the rounds: As If.

"It's a cheeky jab at the possibility of yet another flop from Meghan. Seriously, it’s all a bit of a hot mess.

"The whole situation seems so rushed and poorly thought out, with the brand name dispute making her look like she’s grasping at straws. Talk about budget royal vibes! She seems in a tailspin. She is worried that the brand won't take off and the cash won't roll in. "And bless her heart, Meghan is really trying to get it together. It’s tough when setbacks and negativity keep coming her way. She just wants to be liked and understood. It’s like she’s desperate for the world to see what Harry saw in her.

"With all that in mind, she's charging ahead with this latest rebrand, determined to prove all her haters wrong. Can you believe the gall?"