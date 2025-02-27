EXCLUSIVE: RADAR's Relentless Year-Long Campaign to Have Closed Jeffrey Epstein Files Revealed FINALLY Results in Them Being Released — After We Were Blocked by FBI, DOJ and Joe Biden

During a recent interview with Fox News, the attorney general said she hopes to release "some Epstein information" this week, including flight logs and names of high-profile figures in the financier's orbit.

Bondi further noted she had Epstein files "sitting on my desk" following an order to disclose the records from President Donald Trump.

Novack, lawyer for RadarOnline.com, said of Bondi's plan to release the documents: "It's encouraging to hear the Justice Department taking a fresh look at this case.

"There has never been a valid justification to withhold these files from the public."