EXCLUSIVE: RADAR's Relentless Year-Long Campaign to Have Closed Jeffrey Epstein Files Revealed FINALLY Results in Them Being Released — After We Were Blocked by FBI, DOJ and Joe Biden
After our years-long legal battle with the FBI over the release of Jeffrey Epstein files, Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced plans to make flight logs and other documents connected to the disgraced late financier public, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
First Amendment lawyer Dan Novack called Bondi's announcement "encouraging" after previous disclosure attempts from this outlet were blocked by the Justice Department and the Biden administration.
During a recent interview with Fox News, the attorney general said she hopes to release "some Epstein information" this week, including flight logs and names of high-profile figures in the financier's orbit.
Bondi further noted she had Epstein files "sitting on my desk" following an order to disclose the records from President Donald Trump.
Novack, lawyer for RadarOnline.com, said of Bondi's plan to release the documents: "It's encouraging to hear the Justice Department taking a fresh look at this case.
"There has never been a valid justification to withhold these files from the public."
As RadarOnline.com reported, our previous lawsuit against the FBI seeking the release of files related to its sex trafficking investigation into the convicted pedophile was dismissed by New York Judge Paul G. Gardeph in June 2024.
It has been alleged the agency received tips, reports, and complaints about Epstein's activities from 1996-2006, but the FBI did not open a case until July 24, 2006.
In his ruling, Judge Gardeph said the files were to remain secret because their public disclosure could interfere with the possible retrial of Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend.
Justice Department officials asked the judge to keep the files under wraps in fear it would give Maxwell a head start to appeal her 20-year prison sentence for her involvement in Epstein's sex trafficking conspiracy.
While Maxwell has not yet filed a certiorari petition, which asks the Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision, her lawyers filed a request to extend the deadline to file a certiorari petition to April 10, 2025, which the Supreme Court granted.
In light of Maxwell's extension and Bondi's recent statements, lawyers for RadarOnline.com asked the government if they intend to pursue the appeal.
EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'Desperate' to Use Invictus Games and Her New Netflix Show to Try and Save 'On the Rocks' Marriage
Our attorneys said: "Given Attorney General Bondi’s recent statements on disclosing Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, we are reaching out to ask whether you still intend to pursue this appeal.
"If you do intend to pursue this appeal, will you agree to further extend the stay of the appeal? Ms. Maxwell recently requested to extend her deadline to file a petition for writ of certiorari to April 10, 2025, and the Supreme Court granted her request. Accordingly, will you agree to extend the stay until May 12, 2025?"