Jeffrey Epstein Files Outrage — How FBI Have Been Accused of STILL Hiding 'Thousands of Pages' of Documents on Pedophile Sex Trafficker After Blocking Radar's Year-Long Campaign to Have Them Released
The release of the closed 'Jeffrey Epstein Files' files has sparked outrage after the FBI were accused of hiding "thousands more pages" of shocking material.
RadarOnline.com can reveal U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has voiced her dismay at the 'cover-up,' having finally overseen the release of the files which failed to provide any new revelations about the sex trafficking case.
A scathing letter from Bondi to FBI Director Kash Patel has given a new deadline of 8am on February 28 to provide the desired information.
The documents were expected to drop after a group of people were seen at the White House holding four white binders titled "The Epstein Files: Phase 1."
But a letter posted on X by a conservative influencer on Thursday afternoon revealed the delay.
Bondi "repeatedly questioned" the full set of documents and whether there may be others in existence, she wrote in the letter.
She said in a letter to Patel: "Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.
"Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files. When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information."
Along with requesting all Epstein files, Bondi also ordered an investigation into the FBI's handling of the documents.
Epstein, 66, was a hugely wealthy financier who socialized with celebrities, royalty, and other high-profile individuals before his arrest in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges in New York City.
Details about Epstein's associates who visited his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and flew on his private jet have been a pressing topic since his arrest and death.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have urged the Department of Justice to unseal any remaining documents related to Epstein's federal sex trafficking case.
Bondi said the new documents would be released on Thursday after work to protect the names of "more than 250 victims" was complete.
She said "a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, and a lot of information" would be revealed in the trove of documents.
"It's pretty sick what that man did... along with his co-defendants," Bondi added.
The Epstein files were handed over following RadarOnline's years-long legal battle with the FBI over their release.
As RadarOnline.com reported, our previous lawsuit against the FBI seeking the release of files related to its sex trafficking investigation into the convicted pedophile was dismissed by New York Judge Paul G. Gardeph in June 2024.
It has been alleged the agency received tips, reports, and complaints about Epstein's activities from 1996-2006, but the FBI did not open a case until July 24, 2006.
In his ruling, Judge Gardeph said the files were to remain secret because their public disclosure could interfere with the possible retrial of Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend.
Justice Department officials asked the judge to keep the files under wraps in fear it would give Maxwell a head start to appeal her 20-year prison sentence for her involvement in Epstein's sex trafficking conspiracy.
While Maxwell has not yet filed a certiorari petition, which asks the Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision, her lawyers filed a request to extend the deadline to file a certiorari petition to April 10, 2025, which the Supreme Court granted.
In light of Maxwell's extension and Bondi's recent statements, lawyers for RadarOnline.com asked the government if they intend to pursue the appeal.
Our attorneys said: "Given Attorney General Bondi’s recent statements on disclosing Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, we are reaching out to ask whether you still intend to pursue this appeal.
"If you do intend to pursue this appeal, will you agree to further extend the stay of the appeal? Ms. Maxwell recently requested to extend her deadline to file a petition for writ of certiorari to April 10, 2025, and the Supreme Court granted her request. Accordingly, will you agree to extend the stay until May 12, 2025?"