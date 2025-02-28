EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham Set to Shed Tears in New Documentary Over Inter Miami Owner Husband David Beckham's Affair Scandal: 'It's Time to Tell the Truth!'

Former England soccer star David, now at the helm of MLS side Inter Miami, has never admitted to cheating on his wife and did not reveal details about the scandal in his own Beckham docuseries.

He just spoke about the extreme pressure the allegations placed on his marriage when the cheating story hit the press.

But former singer Victoria is expected to be a lot more frank with filmmakers of her upcoming show.

An insider told us: "Vic is talking more openly about it than David ever did on his show. There were so many tears, it was hands down the hardest chapter of her life, and honestly, it still stings to even discuss it – so much so she is set to weep on screen about how the rumors affected her."

But the source added: "She and David are stronger than ever now and she can finally share her side of the story, and let me tell you, the producers are just over the moon with how it’s all playing out.

"She will be searingly honest about the cheating scandal saga."