EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham Set to Shed Tears in New Documentary Over Inter Miami Owner Husband David Beckham's Affair Scandal: 'It's Time to Tell the Truth!'
Brave Victoria Beckham is set to tackle head-on her husband David Beckham’s affair with his PA Rebecca Loos.
RadarOnline.com can reveal in her upcoming Netflix series the ex-Spice Girl will confront the infidelity that nearly broke their marriage with "searing honesty" – and "lots of tears".
Former England soccer star David, now at the helm of MLS side Inter Miami, has never admitted to cheating on his wife and did not reveal details about the scandal in his own Beckham docuseries.
He just spoke about the extreme pressure the allegations placed on his marriage when the cheating story hit the press.
But former singer Victoria is expected to be a lot more frank with filmmakers of her upcoming show.
An insider told us: "Vic is talking more openly about it than David ever did on his show. There were so many tears, it was hands down the hardest chapter of her life, and honestly, it still stings to even discuss it – so much so she is set to weep on screen about how the rumors affected her."
But the source added: "She and David are stronger than ever now and she can finally share her side of the story, and let me tell you, the producers are just over the moon with how it’s all playing out.
"She will be searingly honest about the cheating scandal saga."
David reportedly had a four-month fling in 2003, after the now 49-year-old moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid.
At the time of the supposed relationship, Victoria, 50, had yet to move full-time to the Spanish capital and was still living in the UK with a then-four-year-old Brooklyn and one-year-old Romeo.
The following year – after the alleged affair ended – Rebecca gave a tell-all interview, claiming: "The chemistry between David and I was so strong, and people were not happy because I was being very unprofessional and he’s a married man. It was like magnets, pretty amazing."
After watching David's recent documentary, Loos was less than complimentary of Beckham’s account of their reported relationship.
She said: "It’s all, 'poor me.' He needs to take some responsibility. I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories."
Last year a book said their marriage had allegedly deteriorated from genuine romance into a "distant business relationship."
The claims came in an explosive new book from author and former BBC journalist Tom Bower, RadarOnline.com revealed
In The House of Beckham Bower claimed that the famous couple began engaging in a "media war" as their relationship hit a rocky patch in the wake of rumors that the soccer star had an affair with Loos.
"Reflecting the acrimony between the Beckhams, the two publicists began to compete rather than collaborate to promote their own client," Bower wrote in one passage.
He added the fallout from the ensuing battle in the press over the story "was like a nuclear bomb had gone off" – and said: "Both fed negative stories about the other side to their favorite tabloid journalists."
Bower's book painted a very different picture to the loving relationship that was portrayed in the recent Netflix docuseries.
Despite their issues, the Beckhams reportedly made the joint decision to present a united front and maintain the "illusion of a happy family" for the public.
Bower bluntly stated: "They stuck together to support the Brand."