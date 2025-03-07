Wheel of Misfortune? TV Bosses 'Planning Huge Shake-Up of Sagging Game Show' Amid Former Golden Boy Host Ryan Seacrest's Ratings Plunge

A source said: "You're starting to see what a secret weapon Pat Sajak's understated sense of humor was for that show.

"Ryan is fast on his feet, but not necessarily when it comes to jokes, but that stuff came naturally to Pat and got woven into the fabric of Wheel over the many decades he was on."

In the latest TV ratings, rival show Jeopardy! is narrowly edging out Wheel of Fortune, sending shockwaves through the executive boardrooms.

Those at the top are feeling the heat, as Seacrest may not have been the star-studded fit they envisioned when they brought him on board in September last year.