Wheel of Misfortune? TV Bosses 'Planning Huge Shake-Up of Sagging Game Show' Amid Former Golden Boy Host Ryan Seacrest's Ratings Plunge
Ryan Seacrest's reign as the host of Wheel of Fortune has hit a rough patch, as insiders reveal network executives are seriously considering shaking things up.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the American Idol presenter, 50, is struggling to replicate the magic of his predecessor Pat Sajak, 78, whose time of the classic gameshow is now finally being appreciated.
A source said: "You're starting to see what a secret weapon Pat Sajak's understated sense of humor was for that show.
"Ryan is fast on his feet, but not necessarily when it comes to jokes, but that stuff came naturally to Pat and got woven into the fabric of Wheel over the many decades he was on."
In the latest TV ratings, rival show Jeopardy! is narrowly edging out Wheel of Fortune, sending shockwaves through the executive boardrooms.
Those at the top are feeling the heat, as Seacrest may not have been the star-studded fit they envisioned when they brought him on board in September last year.
Indeed, the honeymoon phase between Seacrest and Wheel of Fortune's power players is officially over.
Although his arrival initially sparked a surge in ratings — hitting a five-year high — it's becoming apparent he's no Pat Sajak, who fronted the show from 1981 to 2024.
The source continued: "Ryan should hire joke writers that can calibrate his on-air persona a little closer to Pat's.
"But only if he intends to do this job for another 20 years."
With Sony and CBS grappling over the financial future of the franchise and Seacrest hitched to a two-year deal, decisions about his long-term role hang in the balance.
The source added: "Just a few months ago, it seemed like that was the track he was on, but everything around Wheel of Fortune feels very ‘wait-and-see’ right now, especially because Vanna White’s future, and eventual retirement timetable, has yet to become clear either."
Adding to the drama, a separate source indicates that network executives are not thrilled about Seacrest dividing his attention among multiple roles, including American Idol and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.
"The powers that be over at Wheel of Fortune don’t want him stretched to the limit and want his full and undivided attention on the show," says this insider.
"At one point, bosses saw Ryan as the future, but he's not the kind of guy to lock in and sign here. He wants freedom and control and refuses to be pigeon-holed, and his obstinate stance is driving bosses crazy."
Long-time co-host White, 68, has a secure contract until 2026, but her future beyond that remains uncertain — creating yet another layer of instability for Seacrest's role.
"Essentially, the Ryan and Vanna team was always going to be a temporary relationship, and not the permanent configuration of the show for the next two or three decades," added the first insider.
"With the ratings heat from last fall cooling down, everybody involved with the franchise is wondering if more sudden changes could be in the cards."
Seacrest recently told how much he was enjoying hosting the classic show, despite reports himself and White were struggling to gel.
He said: "It's a dream, to be on this show, and work with Vanna, I am happy that you are on board with us.
"It's the same Wheel of Fortune everyone loves, but it's me standing there saying 'Let's play', that's the big difference."
More than 11million viewers tuned in to Sajak's final episode in June, the show's largest audience in four years.