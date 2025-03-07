EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton is Using Home 'Art Therapy' to Help Heal Her Kids After Cancer Battle — And Divorce Rumors
Inspired by her recent visit to London's National Portrait Gallery with a group of schoolchildren, Kate Middleton decided to bring the lesson home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales has turned to art therapy to strengthen her bond with her three young children, whom she shares with Prince William, after her harrowing cancer battle last year.
On February 17, the 43-year-old shared some artwork by her own kids, Prince George, 11; Princess Charlotte, nine; and Prince Louis, six.
She wrote alongside the sketches: "Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another. As well as being creative and – most importantly – having fun together!"
The drawings, all seemingly of Middleton (who, in turn, drew her younger son), quickly garnered praise from royal fans.
George's drawing, featuring Middleton sitting in an armchair, was particularly impressive.
As an art history major from St. Andrews, Middleton has been delighted with the positive feedback, an insider told Star.
They said: "She's well pleased with their artistic skills, and she's happy to share them with others.
"She's their mother and they are her pride and joy, and she's delighted that people recognize they have artistic talent as well."
The princess, who revealed in January she's in remission from cancer, hopes other parents will inspire their children to express themselves.
Her Shaping Us Framework initiative also supports the development of social and emotional skills in young children.
She wrote: "These skills are key throughout our lives. Shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us."
Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com revealed Middleton has been committed to ensuring her children grow up with a strong sense of duty without being weighed down by the traditional constraints of monarchy.
Having seen the struggles her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, faced as the "spare heir" – a label that tormented him so much he named his memoir Spare – she has aimed to create a more balanced environment for her children.
An insider told us: "Although the royal couple embraces tradition, they aren't afraid to adapt and step away from strict protocols when the situation calls for it.
"William and Kate are dedicated to their children and prioritize family above all else. Their approach highlights what’s truly important, giving the kids the freedom to explore their interests and have a childhood that feels as normal as possible.
"A key part of Kate's parenting philosophy is ensuring that Prince George, despite being the heir, doesn’t overshadow his siblings."
The update comes after a difficult year of health challenges and troubling rumors surrounding Middleton's marriage to William.
In January, the royal announced she was officially in remission from cancer four months after completing treatment.
She first revealed her initial diagnosis with a video message in March 2024 – following a noticeable absence from the public eye.
Just months later, rumors of infidelity rocked her marriage to William.
Tales of William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, first started spreading in 2019 – and came back with a vengeance when Middleton's absence led to wild speculation about their relationship.
Things quietened down after the Princess of Wales first disclosed her cancer diagnosis, but some still claimed William went running back to Hanbury even as his wife was fighting for her life.
Kensington Palace dismissed the persistent gossip as "totally wrong and false" at the time, with an insider adding: "It’s horrendous for Kate that these rumors don’t go away. Especially now that she’s sick."
In December, it was reported the royal couple was planning to have a "quiet" Christmas to reflect on and heal from the difficult year they had.
A source told us: "Kate and William have had what the Queen famously called an 'annus horribilis.'
"She’s had her health battle and their marriage was rocked again by the ghost of rumors Wills cheated. This Christmas is going to be a much-needed time for them to heal their marriage.
"They just want a quiet time together and a drama-free 2025, and they’re praying the family get healthier."