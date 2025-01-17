Kate Middleton Reveals Agonizing Procedure Designed to Prevent Baldness She Managed to Avoid As She Underwent Cancer Treatment

Some patients choose to wear a cold cap during their chemotherapy treatments, as its cooling effect reduces blood flow to the scalp, which may lower the amount of chemotherapy medication reaching the head, thus helping to prevent hair loss. Some may experience pain or discomfort while wearing the cap.

However, during a recent visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, Middleton informed one patient she went without the cap.

The royal was seen chatting with 45-year-old patient Katherine Field, who was wearing a cold cap during her chemotherapy session. She later informed the media as to what her and the Princess of Wales spoke about.

Field said: "She just said that she didn’t have to have it. For her to lose her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair!"