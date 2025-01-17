Kate Middleton Reveals Agonizing Procedure Designed to Prevent Baldness She Managed to Avoid As She Underwent Cancer Treatment
Kate Middleton has revealed she was able to avoid a procedure made to help patients prevent hair loss while battling cancer.
The 43-year-old touched on her cancer journey, explaining she "didn't have to have" cold cap therapy during chemotherapy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Some patients choose to wear a cold cap during their chemotherapy treatments, as its cooling effect reduces blood flow to the scalp, which may lower the amount of chemotherapy medication reaching the head, thus helping to prevent hair loss. Some may experience pain or discomfort while wearing the cap.
However, during a recent visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, Middleton informed one patient she went without the cap.
The royal was seen chatting with 45-year-old patient Katherine Field, who was wearing a cold cap during her chemotherapy session. She later informed the media as to what her and the Princess of Wales spoke about.
Field said: "She just said that she didn’t have to have it. For her to lose her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair!"
The mom-of-three also revealed just how comforting meeting Middleton was, as it was "just like talking to a friend about a really horrible time in life."
She explained: "She’s warm, and it just felt like sitting with a girlfriend having a chat, which is pretty hard to achieve in those circumstances. She is very special – to be able to connect with people so quickly and so empathetically."
According to Field, Middleton admitted she "got so attached" to her chemotherapy port while undergoing treatment.
The "port," also known as a subcutaneous port, is an implantable device that allows for treatment to be delivered directly into a vein.
Middleton's hospital visit come just days after she revealed she is now in remission four months after she completed cancer treatment.
In a statement on Instagram she confirmed: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.
"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."
She added: "We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."
Middleton also shared her new role as "Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden," and said: "My hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."
"it takes time to adjust to a new normal," Middleton admitted following her announcement she's in remission.
Meanwhile, King Charles, who is battling his own cancer, was over the moon hearing his son Prince William's wife is healthy again.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "King Charles is naturally overjoyed at Kate beating cancer for several reasons. But on a pragmatic level, he says the monarchy is now in rude health and in safe hands for another generation."
The insider added: "Kate and William are internationally famous and she is box office for the Royal Family. There have been so many distractions with Harry and Meghan over the last few years and he is completely sick of what he calls their fame-seeking sideshow."
Amid his father's failing health, William, 42, is said to be "already been making major power plays in the royal family."
"His time to rule will be sooner rather than later," another source claimed.