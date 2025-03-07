EXCLUSIVE: How 'Good Morning America' Talent is Waking up to VERY Bad News – With Bosses Planning Massive Cull of Monster Salaries and a Total Stop to Ego-Pandering

Stressed staffers at Good Morning America are fearing for their future as belt-tightening bosses grouse about the ABC gabfest's bloated budget and dwindling viewership, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Their dominance in the ratings has wavered, so every aspect of the show is being looked at under a microscope," our insider said.

They added "everyone" involved in the show is feeling the pressure – from big-name broadcasters to the rattled rank and file.

And according to other sources, hutty honchos are cracking down on spending – and weeks of GMA losing in the ratings to NBC rival Today is not improving the mood of bean-counting brass.