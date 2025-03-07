EXCLUSIVE: How 'Good Morning America' Talent is Waking up to VERY Bad News – With Bosses Planning Massive Cull of Monster Salaries and a Total Stop to Ego-Pandering
Stressed staffers at Good Morning America are fearing for their future as belt-tightening bosses grouse about the ABC gabfest's bloated budget and dwindling viewership, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Their dominance in the ratings has wavered, so every aspect of the show is being looked at under a microscope," our insider said.
They added "everyone" involved in the show is feeling the pressure – from big-name broadcasters to the rattled rank and file.
And according to other sources, hutty honchos are cracking down on spending – and weeks of GMA losing in the ratings to NBC rival Today is not improving the mood of bean-counting brass.
"Every day used to be an automatic win over Today for GMA, and that's not the case anymore," our source said. "Everyone's nervous – especially the on-air talent. Other networks are laying people off, and some people at GMA are half expecting, half fearing the ax will fall on them, too."
Insiders also warned GMA never recovered after anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were given the boot for engaging in an extramarital affair – even though they insisted they were already estranged from their spouses.
The insider also said "nobody" has filled the holes Holmes and Robach left when they got canned, as the pair was popular with younger viewers.
Now, insiders say that GMA veterans George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts are in the crosshairs.
"They both have their following, but this is a different time and you can see it at other networks," the insider said. "They're weeding out the older and more expensive talent, and focusing on digital-first reporting and bringing in younger, cheaper talent to connect with the evolving audience."
Sources added Stephanopoulos' work woes are also linked to ABC News being forced to shell out $15million toward Donald Trump's presidential library to settle a lawsuit over the loose-lipped anchor's on-air assertion that the POTUS was found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.
A jury hearing a civil suit brought by Carroll found Trump sexually abused and defamed her, but found him not liable for rape.
"George's attitude after the lawsuit has been disappointing to bosses," an insider shared. "He cost them a ton of money – and he's acting like the victim.
One confidant also said Stephanopoulos is "a dead man walking," whose job is likely on the line even though his contract was extended last year.
Adding fuel to the fire, insiders said, is growing tension between Stephanopoulos, 64, and ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir, 51.
Despite official denials by the network, a source told us: "It's no secret David would be pleased if his rival was shown the door."