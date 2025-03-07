EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Deaths 'Complicated' By 'Unusual Condition' Bodies Were Found After Couple Was 'Mummified' Inside Mansion — As Case Continues to Baffle Investigators

Authorities noted in the search warrant affidavit that the couple's bodies were decomposing , with Arakawa's hands and feet showing signs of mummification and The Conversation star's body reportedly started to mummify, as well.

Figuring out exactly what caused the deaths of actor Gene Hackman , his wife Betsy Arakawa , and their family dog could be complicated by the unusual condition in which their bodies were discovered, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Goldberger said investigators are "looking for literally hundreds of different substances that could cause or contribute to death."

Now, University of Florida Toxicology Professor Dr. Bruce Goldberger has told us Hackman and Arakawa could have been dead for days before they were discovered, only expanding the theories.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the initial results of the pair's autopsy reports provided more questions than answers .

The dry desert environment in their Santa Fe home helped preserve the bodies in a mummified state.

Goldberger explained: "When a body begins to decompose, the state of the body depends on the environmental conditions. And in the case of new Mexico, it’s very dry there, so the body becomes dry or desiccated."

He added investigators will take their time to look at "multiple elements" to determine the cause and matter of death, not to mention the date and time of their passing.

The professor shared: "The elements include documentation of communication, so downloading a mobile phone for example, looking at mail, whether it was picked up or not, or perhaps newspapers that were delivered that were not picked up, And then also looking at the state of the body."