EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Deaths 'Complicated' By 'Unusual Condition' Bodies Were Found After Couple Was 'Mummified' Inside Mansion — As Case Continues to Baffle Investigators
Figuring out exactly what caused the deaths of actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their family dog could be complicated by the unusual condition in which their bodies were discovered, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Authorities noted in the search warrant affidavit that the couple's bodies were decomposing, with Arakawa's hands and feet showing signs of mummification and The Conversation star's body reportedly started to mummify, as well.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the initial results of the pair's autopsy reports provided more questions than answers.
Now, University of Florida Toxicology Professor Dr. Bruce Goldberger has told us Hackman and Arakawa could have been dead for days before they were discovered, only expanding the theories.
Goldberger said investigators are "looking for literally hundreds of different substances that could cause or contribute to death."
The dry desert environment in their Santa Fe home helped preserve the bodies in a mummified state.
Goldberger explained: "When a body begins to decompose, the state of the body depends on the environmental conditions. And in the case of new Mexico, it’s very dry there, so the body becomes dry or desiccated."
He added investigators will take their time to look at "multiple elements" to determine the cause and matter of death, not to mention the date and time of their passing.
The professor shared: "The elements include documentation of communication, so downloading a mobile phone for example, looking at mail, whether it was picked up or not, or perhaps newspapers that were delivered that were not picked up, And then also looking at the state of the body."
According to a search warrant, Arakawa was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet.
Hackman was discovered fully clothed in a room off the kitchen – his cane laid out next to him. The two-time Oscar winner displayed the same signs of decomposition as his wife.
One of their three dogs was also found dead in a closet, while the other two were alive.
The identities of both Hackman and Arakawa were not released for nearly 12 hours due to the condition of the bodies, and officials confess they may have been left undiscovered for up to two weeks.
The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department noted foul play is not believed to be the cause of death, and there was no sign of a suicide note, but pills were discovered tossed around in their bathroom as well as near Arakawa's body in the bedroom.
Deputies have labeled the deaths "suspicious" as the door to their home was found open. But add there was no sign of forced entry.
Officials from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office also quickly ruled out foul play, releasing in one of their first statements on the scene: "This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."
Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza admitted to being stumped and added double homicide, suicide, accidental death or natural causes are all still being considered.
However, it could take several weeks for any concrete answers to be confirmed.