EXCLUSIVE: Huge A-List Star Warned He May Be KILLED By 'Curse of Harry Potter' — After Two Heavyweight Actors Died Playing His Role in Wizard Franchise

John Lithgow has been warned about the curse of Harry Potter after landing the role of Albus Dumbledore.

He will play the part in HBO’s Harry Potter television series but previous film wizards Richard Harris and Michael Gambon didn’t have magic endings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hogwarts headmaster was previously portrayed by Harris in the first film adaptations, The Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets. His death in 2002 saw Gambon take over the role for the remaining films – who then died in 2023.

Lithgow is 79 and joked he’ll be 87 at the wrap party when he gets through playing Dumbledore – but sources say he may never make it!