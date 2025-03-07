Your tip
Kim Kardashian
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Offering Ex Pete Davidson Chance to Make her His Booty Call' After Their 'SNL' 50th Anniversary Bash 'Hook-Up'

kim kardashian offering ex pete davidson booty call snl th anniversary bash hook up pp
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and her ex Pete Davidson partied the night away at the 'Saturday Night Live' 50th birthday show after-party.

March 7 2025, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian wants to make ex-lover Pete Davidson her number one booty call after sparks flew at their Saturday Night Live reunion.

She's told pals she's desperate to cut herself another slice of his "big d--- energy" and knows he will be discreet about their sex-only hook-ups, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

They enjoyed a romance in 2021, after kissing in an Aladdin-inspired sketch on SNL, and last month, over two years after calling it quits, they reunited at the show’s 50th anniversary celebrations, and there was chemistry in the room.

kim kardashian locked crisis talks over nazi rapper ex kanye west constant meltdowns open letter slamming anti semitism
Source: MEGA

Kardashian still holds a torch for Davidson, insiders say.

An insider told us: "Kim is totally cool with the fact that Pete isn’t interested in all the fuss that comes with dating a Kardashian. But the attraction between them is undeniable – pals are saying sparks were flying at that recent party!

"Now she’s toying with the idea of some late-night rendezvous. I mean, let’s be real, their chemistry has never been a problem; she’s still raving about how amazing the intimacy was.

"When Kim and Pete first broke things off, she was heartbroken – she was all in for him. But now? She’s realizing he’s way more fun as just a casual fling. She’s not looking to make him her forever guy anymore; she’s totally abandoned the idea of him being ‘The One.’

"Kim feels safe enough to drop her guard around Pete, trusting him not to leak any of her secrets. There’s been no drama between them. While she’d love to find a serious boyfriend and even tie the knot again, she’s fine with keeping it light-hearted for now. But here’s the kicker – the stakes are super high!

"She can’t just hook up with any random guy without fearing her trust might get shattered. That’s why a no-strings-attached situation with Pete seems like the perfect match for her right now!"

pete davidson secretly checks into rehab again in bad shape after secret romance and break up with the bachelor villain maria georgas
Source: MEGA

Davidson has dated a string of beauties including Ariana Grande – who also praised his manhood.

Kardashian, 44, previously revealed she originally pursued Davidson, 31, because of his "big d--- energy."

She said: "I wasn’t even thinking, like, 'Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there.' I was just basically down to f---.'"

Since their break-up, Kim’s briefly dated NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, and in December, she was linked to a mystery real estate investor. But despite going their separate ways, she still sees the comic as a "safe space."

kim kardashian pete snl
Source: @SNL/youtube

Davidson and Kardashian in their now-famous 'SNL' Aladdin skit.

Radar Logo

He has just landed a big money deal to be an underwear model for fashion firm Reformation.

But the size of the package in the pants caused clothes bosses an "XL issue" and they had to airbrush it down to a small, RadarOnline.com has revealed.

An insider said about his pants ad 'airbrushing': "Pete's package was just too large to be allowed to exist in the original shots. It was all anyone could see and looked more like a shoot for a racy magazine than photos to sell underwear.

"The firm didn't want the photos to get banned on the grounds of decency."

