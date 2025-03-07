EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Offering Ex Pete Davidson Chance to Make her His Booty Call' After Their 'SNL' 50th Anniversary Bash 'Hook-Up'

An insider told us: "Kim is totally cool with the fact that Pete isn’t interested in all the fuss that comes with dating a Kardashian. But the attraction between them is undeniable – pals are saying sparks were flying at that recent party!

"Now she’s toying with the idea of some late-night rendezvous. I mean, let’s be real, their chemistry has never been a problem; she’s still raving about how amazing the intimacy was.

"When Kim and Pete first broke things off, she was heartbroken – she was all in for him. But now? She’s realizing he’s way more fun as just a casual fling. She’s not looking to make him her forever guy anymore; she’s totally abandoned the idea of him being ‘The One.’

"Kim feels safe enough to drop her guard around Pete, trusting him not to leak any of her secrets. There’s been no drama between them. While she’d love to find a serious boyfriend and even tie the knot again, she’s fine with keeping it light-hearted for now. But here’s the kicker – the stakes are super high!

"She can’t just hook up with any random guy without fearing her trust might get shattered. That’s why a no-strings-attached situation with Pete seems like the perfect match for her right now!"