EXCLUSIVE: RADAR Crashes SNL's 50th Birthday Party – And Brings You The Stories You Haven't Read Anywhere Else, From the TRUTH Behind Kim Kardashian's Reunion With Ex Pete Davidson and Hollywood Recluse Jack Nicholson's Comeback
Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars hobnobbed in New York City for the 50th anniversary of NBC's Saturday Night Live during a three-night extravaganza honoring the sketch comedy series – and RadarOnline.com was right on hand to dish all the details about what went down behind the scenes.
Here's our run-down of the stories you were never meant to hear about the bash.
For Pete's Sake!
Curvy reality TV queen Kim Kardashian, 44, reconnected with her ex Pete Davidson, 31, at the broadcast's star-studded afterparty at the Plaza Hotel – two years after their SNL-born romance hit the rocks.
A source close to the friendly exes told us: "Their conversation was totally comfortable – no awkward vibes at all."
But the insider said the scrawny comedian is "still in disbelief that he ever got to date someone like Kardashian.
Jack's Back!
Elusive legend Jack Nicholson, 87, was not only in the audience for SNL's anniversary episode, he introduced his Anger Management costar Adam Sandler.
SNL alum Sandler, 58, who performed a tribute song about past cast members, crowed to the awestruck crowd: "Jack made it out tonight."
The Shining screen psycho was later spotted walking with a cane outside his Big Apple hotel.
An insider said: "Jack is practically a recluse these days he gets invited to everything but usually passes. If you were there, you just witnessed history."
No Franco Fireworks
Accused sex pest James Franco, 46, also hit the red carpet with his arm around longtime girlfriend Izabel Pakzad, 29 – in what sources call a calculated move to show he's a respectful guy.
Insiders feared a tense reunion between Franco and his former Freaks and Geeks pal Seth Rogen, 42, following their falling-out over the older star's alleged behavior toward women.
But a source said the duo expertly avoided crossing paths and explained: "There was no interaction. Nothing."
Meathead Goes Lean
Acclaimed director Rob Reiner who portrayed Mike 'Meathead' Stivic on TV's All in the Family is looking much less beefy.
Roly-poly Reiner was positively rotund in 2019 – but the 78-year-old moviemaker has slimmed down substantially.
The bushy-bearded Princess Bride producer wore baggy jeans, and his needle neck had a fowl turkey wattle.
Chevy Chased The Flab!
Party-loving Chevy Chase, 81, was remarkably rail-thin at the do – four years after being hospitalized for a near-fatal cardiac crisis.
One of the show's original Not Ready for Prime Time Players, Chevy famously feuded with castmate Bill Murray, 74. But an insider said: "They put aside their old differences and posed for pictures together at Chris Rock's 60th birthday party the night before they both attended the SNL anniversary special."
Mom's The Word!
Black Widow stunner Scarlett Johansson, 40, bellied up to the festivities with hubby Colin Jost, 42, who she first met in 2006 when he was an SNL scribe and she made the first of her six appearances as host.
Onlookers wondered if the fuller-figured gal and the Weekend Update anchor have another bun in the oven. The Marvel femme fatale and the funnyman kept quiet about their first pregnancy until the birth of son Cosmo in August 2021.
But an insider warned: "Don't expect an announcement anytime soon. Scarlett knows how to keep a secret.”
Miley's Mad For Maxx!
Flowers songbird Miley Cyrus, 32, was escorted by Liily drummer Maxx Morando, 26, her beau since 2021, at SNL's homecoming concert at Radio City Music Hall and the three-time host and her man were joined by her manager mom, 57-year-old Tish Cyrus.
A source said of the pair: "They're more like best friends than mother and daughter."
One onlooker added: "Miley adores Maxx – and he seems to get along really well with Tish. People are wondering if he's ready to pop the question to the pop powerhouse and join her family for real."
Meryl Not Short On Affection!
Funnyman Martin Short, 74, and Oscar winner Meryl Streep, 75, openly held hands and seemed cemented to each other's side at Radio City Music Hall, sources revealed – after the pair had long insisted they were just good friends.
Now, an insider has told us the Only Murders in the Building costars are "officially a couple."
However, that news comes as no surprise – because nearly six months ago, RadarOnline.com reported a quiet romance was blossoming between the secretive duo.
One Lively Night
Lovebirds Ryan Reynolds, 48, and Blake Lively, 37, put on the dog for SNL's milestone – but everyone knows the husband and wife are being hounded by a legal battle with the beauty's It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
What's more, Ryan also happens to be a former husband of VIP partygoer Johansson.
A backstage source told us: "It was awkward from the moment they arrived. Blake looked terrified. Ryan was dragging her around like she had no choice. She clearly wanted to be anywhere but there."