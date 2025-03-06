EXCLUSIVE: RADAR Crashes SNL's 50th Birthday Party – And Brings You The Stories You Haven't Read Anywhere Else, From the TRUTH Behind Kim Kardashian's Reunion With Ex Pete Davidson and Hollywood Recluse Jack Nicholson's Comeback

For Pete's Sake!

Curvy reality TV queen Kim Kardashian, 44, reconnected with her ex Pete Davidson, 31, at the broadcast's star-studded afterparty at the Plaza Hotel – two years after their SNL-born romance hit the rocks.

A source close to the friendly exes told us: "Their conversation was totally comfortable – no awkward vibes at all."

But the insider said the scrawny comedian is "still in disbelief that he ever got to date someone like Kardashian.

Jack's Back!

Elusive legend Jack Nicholson, 87, was not only in the audience for SNL's anniversary episode, he introduced his Anger Management costar Adam Sandler.

SNL alum Sandler, 58, who performed a tribute song about past cast members, crowed to the awestruck crowd: "Jack made it out tonight."

The Shining screen psycho was later spotted walking with a cane outside his Big Apple hotel.

An insider said: "Jack is practically a recluse these days he gets invited to everything but usually passes. If you were there, you just witnessed history."