Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Country Rapper Colt Ford Thanks GOD For Finally Let Him Kick His Deadly Food Cravings — After Brush With Death Scared Him into Shedding 60Lbs

colt ford weight loss health scare

Colt Ford lost an astonishing amount of flab after his health scare.

March 6 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Musician Colt Ford's terrifying brush with death scared him skinny – and inspired the colossal country singer to ditch his unhealthy diet and lose 60lbs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 55-year-old Georgia native – co-writer of Jason Aldean's No. 1 hit Dirt Road Anthem – suffered a near-fatal heart attack in April 2024 after returning to his tour bus following a performance in Arizona.

Paramedics were able to revive the stricken singer, but he flatlined again on the way to the hospital, and the unconscious artist underwent a grueling 10-hour surgery that left him on life support and in a coma for eight days.

colt ford weight loss health scare
Source: MEGA

Ford narrowly survived a near-fatal heart attack.

The ordeal caused the Chicken & Biscuits singer to alter his fastfood habits and stop swilling sugary soda – and he dropped from a doughy 250lbs to a far fitter 190.

"Colt is a trouper," a source told us. "Instead of falling into depression after his heart attack, he saw it as a second chance at life."

Now, Ford has bragsged: "I've changed everything."

He explained he'll opt for grilled chicken sandwiches instead of burgers and forgo the fries.

colt ford weight loss health scare
Source: MEGA

Former pro-golfer Ford dropped from 250lb to a far fitter 190lbs after he got into the swing of his weight loss regime.

No-longer-flabby Ford – who admits to once crushing the scales at 340lbs – claims he doesn't even crave his old favorites.

A friend told RadarOnline.com as plucky Ford eyes a return to the road: "Now, he can even wear skinny jeans."

The former pro golfer, who's boasting a 32-inch waist instead of a whopping 44, said: "The Lord had more for me to do, more music for me to make, hopefully more differences to make in some people's lives."

