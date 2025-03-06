EXCLUSIVE: Country Rapper Colt Ford Thanks GOD For Finally Let Him Kick His Deadly Food Cravings — After Brush With Death Scared Him into Shedding 60Lbs

Musician Colt Ford's terrifying brush with death scared him skinny – and inspired the colossal country singer to ditch his unhealthy diet and lose 60lbs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 55-year-old Georgia native – co-writer of Jason Aldean's No. 1 hit Dirt Road Anthem – suffered a near-fatal heart attack in April 2024 after returning to his tour bus following a performance in Arizona.

Paramedics were able to revive the stricken singer, but he flatlined again on the way to the hospital, and the unconscious artist underwent a grueling 10-hour surgery that left him on life support and in a coma for eight days.