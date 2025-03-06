EXCLUSIVE: Alabama Doomsday Virus Epidemic Alert — How Deadly New Pathogen Could Cripple the World by Sparking Next Global Pandemic and 'Killing Everyone it Infects'
A frightening, never-before-seen virus has emerged in Alabama – and experts fear the unpredictable pathogen will ignite the next global pandemic and kill almost everyone it infects, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Camp Hill virus, which was found near a town of the same name in Tallapoosa County in mole-like shrews, has yet to make the critical leap from animals to humans.
But virologists say the worrying contagion belongs to the henipavirus family – a group of bugs that's previously infected people and triggered an alarming 2022 outbreak in China that continues to elude containment efforts.
Disturbingly, henipavirus infections have no cure or preventive vaccines, and the lethal Nipah and Hendra variants wipe out up to 75 percent of the afflicted.
"What concerns us in public health is we have this virus with a very high mortality rate, and if it were to mutate and transmit to a human, and attack the kidneys as we've seen in some animals, that could be particularly threatening to all of mankind," warned Dr. David Dyjack, a public health expert at the National Environmental Health Association – a trade group representing more than 7,000 environmental health professionals around the world.
Dyjack chillingly added: "I would say that there are three things that keep me up at night.
"One is a nuclear war. The second is the implications of a changing climate, and the third is a global pandemic. The Camp Hill virus sits squarely in the bull's-eye of the pandemic concern."
The virus – the first of its family to be found in North America was initially identified by researchers from Australia's University of Queensland, who were performing unrelated analyses on the small mammals collected in 2021 – less than 65 miles from Alabama's capital, Montgomery. Scientists say it's unclear how the Camp Hill variant could affect people.
But henipavirus bugs use a protein on their surface to bind to healthy cells in the lungs, brain and blood vessels – then hijack them by transmitting its own genetic material to its new host.
Because the virus was mostly found in the shrews' kidneys, it is believed Camp Hill would attack the same organ in humans.
Experts are also greatly concerned, as considerable evidence shows that henipaviruses can spread through aerosol droplets – like those released when someone sneezes or coughs – making them much more virulent and difficult to snuff out.
Dyjack revealed: "For something like this, if it's airborne, that causes me great distress as a public health professional."