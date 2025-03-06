EXCLUSIVE: Alabama Doomsday Virus Epidemic Alert — How Deadly New Pathogen Could Cripple the World by Sparking Next Global Pandemic and 'Killing Everyone it Infects'

But virologists say the worrying contagion belongs to the henipavirus family – a group of bugs that's previously infected people and triggered an alarming 2022 outbreak in China that continues to elude containment efforts.

Disturbingly, henipavirus infections have no cure or preventive vaccines, and the lethal Nipah and Hendra variants wipe out up to 75 percent of the afflicted.

"What concerns us in public health is we have this virus with a very high mortality rate, and if it were to mutate and transmit to a human, and attack the kidneys as we've seen in some animals, that could be particularly threatening to all of mankind," warned Dr. David Dyjack, a public health expert at the National Environmental Health Association – a trade group representing more than 7,000 environmental health professionals around the world.