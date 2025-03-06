EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore's Pals 'Begging' Actress to Lay Off Any More Boob Jobs – Over Fears Her 'Ticking Timebomb' Implants Will EXPLODE and Kill Her
Demi Moore's cups runneth over and her loved ones are begging her to lay off the boob redos before her tatas totally explode, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"People are worrying that she's one step away from disaster when it comes to her latest implants," an insider told us aboutThe Substance star's eye-popping lady lumps – which now appear bigger than ever.
The surgery-crazed Oscar favorite, 62, has never copped to getting her assets upsized, but it was previously reported that she's had them worked on multiple times.
"She looks incredible, but plastic surgery can get very addictive, and the concern is she's going way overboard," our insider also warned.
The G.I. Jane diva's slim frame is "another factor" in her twin peaks disaster, added the insider.
They said: "She's so skinny, so her implants really stand out. But fixing them will mean yet another surgery, and that always presents a risk.
"They could leak, explode and even kill her."
Chicago-based surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who has not treated 2025 Golden Globe winner Moore, agrees her weight loss is the "real issue" when it comes to her boob jobs looking alarming.
The bodysculptor.com doc said: "She has minimal tissue covering her implants, which suggests they were placed over the muscle. That makes the outline more visible because she does not have the benefit of a thicker skin/fat layer softening the discrete edges of the implant."
He suggested improving the "bursting" look with a smaller implant.
The medic added: "Or she could have the pocket changed from over to under the muscle, or have a fat transfer to the edges of the implant to gently 'blend' it into her surrounding tissue."
His warning comes at a bleak time for Moore after she lost out on a best actor Oscar for The Substance to Anora star Mikey Madison.