Russell Crowe's Ex-Wife Danielle Spencer 'Behind His Latest Life-Saving Weight Loss and Health Regime Push': 'She's Probably Saved His Bacon Several Times Over'
Russell Crowe's renewed pep in his step – and healthier lifestyle – is said to all be thanks to his ex-wife Danielle Spencer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Industry insiders claimed Crow's noticeable change in demeanor is due to the fact he's spending more time in Australia and has prioritized his health at the encouragement of Spencer, 55.
A close friend said: "Danielle's probably already saved his life several times over.
"Let's face it, Russell isn't getting any younger. Danielle has long worried that he wasn't always taking the best care of himself.
"She's encouraged him to spend more time closer to home because she feels he's always healthier in mind and body when he's in Australia and close to his son Charlie and Tennyson."
They added: "Overseas, when he's busy working, he tends to neglect his own wellbeing."
The Gladiator star is currently based in Queensland's Gold Coast. His move Down Under is said to have allowed him to spend quality time with his sons, as well as Danielle, who he's remained close to since their divorce in 2012.
Despite finalizing their divorce in 2018, the pair have worked hard to maintain their relationship and Spencer has become a trusted confidant.
Spencer explained: "The marriage ended, but that didn't mean our friendship ended.
"We've had holidays together in the past and can happily sit down and chat. We have a lot of respect for each other."
While Crowe has moved on and is engaged to American real-estate agent Britney Theriot, 32, he echoed his ex-wife's sentiment.
Crowe said: "I've loved Danielle Spencer since 1989 – that's never going to change. That's one of those things where I stare at her and go, 'How did this fail.'
"I still can't work that out, because my feelings for her have never changed."
Meanwhile, Crowe and Theriot's engagement has reportedly been all but called off.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the New Zealand-born star's busy schedule made it impossible for him to carve out time to plan a wedding with the real estate agent.
A friend of Crowe's revealed: "Russell's schedule has been crazy this year, and next year is looking even worse. He's having a midlife career revival and not even Britney would expect him to turn these opportunities down, but it's not leaving any room for a wedding or even talk of wedding plans."
The insider added the wedding plans are "moving along at zero miles an hour."
Crowe was said to have proposed to Theriot in February 2023 while the pair where in Italy.
The couple first met on the set of his film Broken City in 2013.
Despite the urging of his close friends, including Jodie Foster, the actor hasn't prioritized taking the next step in his relationship.
A source said: "In Jodie's view, Russell has to make things official with Brittany and not keep dragging this relationship on like a never-ending Tinder date."