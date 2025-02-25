Russell Crowe's Ex-Wife Danielle Spencer 'Behind His Latest Life-Saving Weight Loss and Health Regime Push': 'She's Probably Saved His Bacon Several Times Over'

Industry insiders claimed Crow's noticeable change in demeanor is due to the fact he's spending more time in Australia and has prioritized his health at the encouragement of Spencer, 55.

Russell Crowe 's renewed pep in his step – and healthier lifestyle – is said to all be thanks to his ex-wife Danielle Spencer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Crowe and Spencer split in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

"She's encouraged him to spend more time closer to home because she feels he's always healthier in mind and body when he's in Australia and close to his son Charlie and Tennyson."

"Let's face it, Russell isn't getting any younger. Danielle has long worried that he wasn't always taking the best care of himself.

A close friend said: "Danielle's probably already saved his life several times over.

The ex-couple have remained close and Spencer 'encouraged' him to spend more time in Australia.

Despite finalizing their divorce in 2018, the pair have worked hard to maintain their relationship and Spencer has become a trusted confidant.

The Gladiator star is currently based in Queensland's Gold Coast. His move Down Under is said to have allowed him to spend quality time with his sons, as well as Danielle, who he's remained close to since their divorce in 2012.

They added: "Overseas, when he's busy working, he tends to neglect his own wellbeing."

An insider said Spencer's worrying about Crowe's health has 'probably already saved his life several times over.'

Spencer explained: "The marriage ended, but that didn't mean our friendship ended.

"We've had holidays together in the past and can happily sit down and chat. We have a lot of respect for each other."

While Crowe has moved on and is engaged to American real-estate agent Britney Theriot, 32, he echoed his ex-wife's sentiment.

Crowe said: "I've loved Danielle Spencer since 1989 – that's never going to change. That's one of those things where I stare at her and go, 'How did this fail.'

"I still can't work that out, because my feelings for her have never changed."