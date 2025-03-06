EXCLUSIVE: Denzel Washington Theater Crisis – How Actor's Agonizing Tongue-Biting Accident Is 'STILL Robbing Him of Ability to Deliver Shakespeare Lines' As Broadway Premiere of 'Othello' Looms

Denzel Washington braved deadly swords in Gladiator II, but the most dangerous weapon turned out to be his own choppers – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the star recently bit his tongue so badly he's having a hard time speaking his lines as Othello.

The 70-year-old is playing Shakespeare's jealousy-riddled Moor on Broadway, premiering at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre February 24, but he's tongue-tied, hobbled by a swollen licker that makes speaking difficult and forces him to slow down.