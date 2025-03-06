EXCLUSIVE: Denzel Washington Theater Crisis – How Actor's Agonizing Tongue-Biting Accident Is 'STILL Robbing Him of Ability to Deliver Shakespeare Lines' As Broadway Premiere of 'Othello' Looms

Your tip
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington Theater Crisis – How Actor's Agonizing Tongue-Biting Accident Is 'STILL Robbing Him of Ability to Deliver Shakespeare Lines' As Broadway Premiere of 'Othello' Looms

denzel washington tongue injury broadway
Source: MEGA

Denzel Washington's tongue injury is saidto be gnawing at his ability to perform Shakespeare on stage.

March 6 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Denzel Washington braved deadly swords in Gladiator II, but the most dangerous weapon turned out to be his own choppers – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the star recently bit his tongue so badly he's having a hard time speaking his lines as Othello.

The 70-year-old is playing Shakespeare's jealousy-riddled Moor on Broadway, premiering at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre February 24, but he's tongue-tied, hobbled by a swollen licker that makes speaking difficult and forces him to slow down.

denzel washington tongue injury broadway
Source: MEGA

Denzel Washington's swollen tongue is said to be hampering his delivery as Othello alongside other theater and movie stars on Broadway.

"I have a line: 'Whither will you that I go to answer this your charge?' It's hard because my tongue is swollen," Washington noted. "It has affected everything!"

Speaking Shakespeare's Elizabethan English is tough for anyone, but a swollen tongue is definitely a handicap.

Washington hasn't revealed just when the tongue twister happened, but he says he nearly chomped off a chunk.

denzel washington tongue injury broadway
Source: MEGA

'The Gladiator II' star is still struggling with Shakespearean lines, insiders warn.

His ability to speak clearly has become even more important to him recently since he became a minister in a Harlem church.

He said his new closeness with the Lord and becoming a preacher actually fulfills the prediction a woman gave him just after he'd flunked out of college in 1975.

denzel washington tongue injury broadway

Washington says his new role as a Harlem church minister fulfills a 1975 prophecy.

"It was prophesied in my youth that I would travel the world and preach or speak to millions of people," he recalled. "She didn't say anything about me being an actor, but I have traveled the world, and I am speaking more and more.

"I used to think that I was doing that through my work. Now I'm trying to be a bit more specific, speaking about my faith."

