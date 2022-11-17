Repeat Offender: Kendall Jenner Drives Off Ticket Free After Parking In Handicap Spot For OVER 1 Hour
Rules don't apply when you're Kendall Jenner. The 27-year-old supermodel received no punishment when she drove off ticket free after parking in a handicapped spot for over an hour during her pilates class, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kendall wasn't shy about the parking blunder either. After working up a sweat at her hot pilates gym in West Hollywood earlier this week, The Kardashians star smiled and waved to photographers despite being caught red-handed in the spot reserved for disabled patrons.
Kendall — who is able-bodied and has no handicap permit — parked her luxury Land Rover backward in the reserved blue spot before heading into the hour-long class. Following her workout, she used her runway-worthy limbs to get her back to her illegally parked vehicle, climbed into the driver's seat, and sped away without a care in the world.
The model-turned-tequila founder got off scot-free for her violation. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Kendall received no ticket or warning for parking her $100k vehicle in the disabled spot. RadarOnline.com can confirm that parking in such a spot without a handicap permit is illegal in all 50 states and carries a fine of up to $1k.
However, this isn't Kendall's first time breaking the handicap law.
She's done this exact same thing before, making the oldest Jenner sister a repeat parking offender. But she didn't care, driving away without any penalty while flashing the peace sign to photographers.
Kendall's parking fiasco was overshadowed by her comments about the Met Gala on the recent episode of her family's Hulu show.
Not only did the model claim she considered going topless to the biggest fashion event of the year, but she also peed in a bucket on the way to the ball.
"For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Kendall told the cameras as she held her bare chest during a fitting.
In the episode, Kendall had a full-blown panic attack in a sprinter van on the way to the Met Gala.
"Someone needs to help me, you guys," she told her team. "I'm going to rip this dress off." Revealing her skirt was heavy, Kendall continued, "There was so much stuff under it that I, literally, was out of breath by the time I got into the Sprinter van."
"I'm having a panic attack," she stated before announcing, "I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judge me."
That's when someone from her team handed her an empty ice bucket and Kendall did what she had to do.
"That is so mortifying," she responded. "For whoever has to deal with my pee later, I'm so sorry."