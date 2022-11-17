Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Kendall Jenner

Repeat Offender: Kendall Jenner Drives Off Ticket Free After Parking In Handicap Spot For OVER 1 Hour

kendall jenner parks handicap spot photos
Source: Mega
By:

Nov. 17 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Rules don't apply when you're Kendall Jenner. The 27-year-old supermodel received no punishment when she drove off ticket free after parking in a handicapped spot for over an hour during her pilates class, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall wasn't shy about the parking blunder either. After working up a sweat at her hot pilates gym in West Hollywood earlier this week, The Kardashians star smiled and waved to photographers despite being caught red-handed in the spot reserved for disabled patrons.

kendall jenner parks handicap spot photos
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Kendall — who is able-bodied and has no handicap permit — parked her luxury Land Rover backward in the reserved blue spot before heading into the hour-long class. Following her workout, she used her runway-worthy limbs to get her back to her illegally parked vehicle, climbed into the driver's seat, and sped away without a care in the world.

The model-turned-tequila founder got off scot-free for her violation. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Kendall received no ticket or warning for parking her $100k vehicle in the disabled spot. RadarOnline.com can confirm that parking in such a spot without a handicap permit is illegal in all 50 states and carries a fine of up to $1k.

However, this isn't Kendall's first time breaking the handicap law.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner parks handicap spot photos
Source: Mega

She's done this exact same thing before, making the oldest Jenner sister a repeat parking offender. But she didn't care, driving away without any penalty while flashing the peace sign to photographers.

Kendall's parking fiasco was overshadowed by her comments about the Met Gala on the recent episode of her family's Hulu show.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only did the model claim she considered going topless to the biggest fashion event of the year, but she also peed in a bucket on the way to the ball.

"For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Kendall told the cameras as she held her bare chest during a fitting.

kendall jenner parks handicap spot photos
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

In the episode, Kendall had a full-blown panic attack in a sprinter van on the way to the Met Gala.

"Someone needs to help me, you guys," she told her team. "I'm going to rip this dress off." Revealing her skirt was heavy, Kendall continued, "There was so much stuff under it that I, literally, was out of breath by the time I got into the Sprinter van."

"I'm having a panic attack," she stated before announcing, "I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judge me."

That's when someone from her team handed her an empty ice bucket and Kendall did what she had to do.

"That is so mortifying," she responded. "For whoever has to deal with my pee later, I'm so sorry."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.