EXCLUSIVE: 'Fragile' Tiger Woods 'At Risk of Spiraling Back into Pill-Popping Ways' In Wake of His Mom Kutilda's Death

According to other sources, Tiger is lost in the rough over the February 4 death of 80-year-old Kultida, which came nearly two decades after the passing of his prostate cancer-stricken father, Earl.

Tiger, 48, praised his mother on social media in the wake of her passing, saying online: "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable."

The five-time Masters champion called the Thai-born dynamo his "biggest fan" and "greatest supporter," adding: "Without her, none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

Our insider added: "Kultida was the glue that held him together and kept him sane in the darkest of times."

And Tiger has had his share of personal problems she needed to help him through.

In 2010, the serial skirt chaser finalized a divorce from model Elin Nordegren after he got busted for cheating – and was forced to cough up a reported $100million settlement.