EXCLUSIVE: 'Fragile' Tiger Woods 'At Risk of Spiraling Back into Pill-Popping Ways' In Wake of His Mom Kutilda's Death
Fragile golf great Tiger Woods could go off the deep end, fearful friends say – as the former pill-popper remains shattered by the loss of his beloved mother, Kultida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He was a true mama's boy," an insider told us.
According to other sources, Tiger is lost in the rough over the February 4 death of 80-year-old Kultida, which came nearly two decades after the passing of his prostate cancer-stricken father, Earl.
Tiger, 48, praised his mother on social media in the wake of her passing, saying online: "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable."
The five-time Masters champion called the Thai-born dynamo his "biggest fan" and "greatest supporter," adding: "Without her, none of my personal achievements would have been possible."
Our insider added: "Kultida was the glue that held him together and kept him sane in the darkest of times."
And Tiger has had his share of personal problems she needed to help him through.
In 2010, the serial skirt chaser finalized a divorce from model Elin Nordegren after he got busted for cheating – and was forced to cough up a reported $100million settlement.
The hapless homdog spent six weeks in a Mississippi clinic for sex addiction after getting called on the carpet, but the quick fix couldn't repair his five-year marriage to the mother of his kids – daughter Sam, 17, and son Charlie, 16.
Trouble came calling again in 2017 when Tiger was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Officials said he had several drugs in his system – including painkillers, sleeping pills and marijuana. The humbled jock pleaded guilty to reckless driving and entered a treatment program.
Three years later, he was back in rehab over his penchant for prescription pills. Then, in 2021, Tiger suffered a car crash that nearly cost him a leg and temporarily sidelined him from his sport.
Throughout the turmoil, Tiger's loyal mom was by his side, sources say.
Our insider added: "She steered him on the straight and narrow and was the strongest female presence in his life.
"Her loss has left him devastated, and there's a very real concern he'll become vulnerable to old bad habits.
"His sobriety is quite perilous. It's one day at a time for him, and the worry is this could really trigger him to a dark place.
"Thankfully, he has people looking after him. His friends are hoping and praying that's enough to keep him on an even keel."