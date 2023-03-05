Covid Cover-Up: Leaked Text Messages Show British Health Minister Suggesting To 'DEPLOY' New Virus Variant To 'Frighten The Pants Off Everyone'
Stunning leaked text messages have revealed the most powerful British health official, Matt Hancock, the former Secretary of State for Health, desperately scrambled to “frighten” the public into compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.
Hancock appeared to suggest to a top aide when to reveal the existence of the Kent variant of Covid to ensure people comply with lockdown rules, according to a series of WhatsApp conversations first exposed by the Sunday Telegraph.
In another exchange, the head of Britain’s Civil Service, Simon Case, suggested the “fear/guilt factor” was vital to the government's messaging.
More than 100,000 WhatsApp messages were leaked to the Telegraph by journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who said their disclosure was “in the overwhelming public interest.”
In a statement responding to the leaks, Hancock said on Saturday: “There is absolutely no public interest case for this huge breach. All the materials for the book have already been made available to the Inquiry, which is the right, and only, place for everything to be considered properly and the right lessons to be learned."
"As we have seen, releasing them in this way gives a partial, biased account to suit an anti-lockdown agenda.”
But the emergence of the messages has caused waves across the United Kingdom and is being used to bolster claims the government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, failed to stop the spread of the deadly virus.
Hancock has been accused by some of using fear as a tool of compliance at a time when the nation was put under tighter restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.
One of the discussions was had on December 13, 2020, when it was believed that London might follow the same path of Greater Manchester a few weeks prior and face heavy restrictions, leading up to an announcement on December 14 of a new COVID-19 strain, and finally the restrictions coming into effect all over England on January 6, 2021.
During the conversations, Cabinet Secretary Case talked about the importance of “the fear/guilt factor” if the spread of the virus was to be limited, sentiments Prime Minister Johnson later echoed when the measures to lock down the nation were announced.
“The revelations continue to raise questions over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, not just in the UK, but in other countries around the world,” said Dylan Howard, the author of COVID-19: The Greatest Cover-Up in History—From Wuhan to the White House, which tells the real story of the greatest global crisis of the age
“How much of the decisions were made based on genuine considerations and how much was influenced by trying to use fear as a means of control?
“Whatever the motivations, the Hancock scandal has raised difficult and necessary questions of the governments involved in the pandemic response,” added Howard, whose 2020 tome delivered the unfettered truth about what he said was undoubtedly “the biggest political scandal of our time.”
