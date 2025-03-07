EXCLUSIVE: How Pete Davidson's 'Massive Package' was 'AIRBRUSHED' From Latest Ad Promo — Despite Comic Saying Ex Ariana Grande LIED About His Size so Future Girlfriends Would Be Let Down When They Saw Real Thing
Comedian Pete Davidson has just landed a big money deal to be an underwear model for fashion firm Reformation.
But the size of the package in the pants caused clothes bosses an XL issue and they had to airbrush it down to a small, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It seems his ex-Ariana Grande, 31, was bang on the money when she shared that the Saturday Night Live star could mix in any Battle of the Bulge – though Davidson later joked in one of his stand-up routines it was part of a clever way for other girls to be let down when they saw his manhood in reality.
An insider said about his pants ad 'airbrushing': "Pete's package was just too large to be allowed to exist in the original shots. It was all anyone could see and looked more like a shoot for a racy magazine than photos to sell underwear.
"The firm didn't want the photos to get banned on the grounds of decency."
Would-be buyers are told about the pants Davidson sports: "Together, we’re reminding you of what makes a really great partner. With these reliable, sexy, 100% boyfriend material things. And we aren’t just talking about Pete."
Davidson, 31, hit out at Grande's assessment of his manhood in a break-up track when he told fans at a comedy show: "I don’t like that she talked all that s--- for my penis.
"Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d--- for the rest of my life is disappointed."
We told earlier this year how off-the-rails comic Davidson was hunkering down with his mom after his most recent stint in rehab.
The troubled funnyman agreed there was no place like home after his ongoing woes sparked concern among his closest pals, RadarOnline.com revealed.
A year ago, Davidson plowed his car into a Los Angeles home, causing such severe damage the house needed to be demolished. He was put on an 18-month diversion program after being accused of reckless driving.
Last September, the stand-up star admitted to using ketamine for four years before he went into rehab.
Davidson also revealed he'd checked into a clinic in June for treatment of borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder due to losing his father, who was a firefighter, in the 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attacks.
He checked into rehab for the second time in a year just weeks ago following his split from Maria Georgas.
Davidson has had at least four stints in rehab and has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, and broke up with his last serious girlfriend Madelyn Cline, in July – which pals say sent him on another downward spiral.