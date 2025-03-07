EXCLUSIVE: TV Doc Ellen Pompeo's New Show 'Has Grey's Anatomy Bosses Praying It Will Stop Her Sticking Her Nose in Their Hit Series' — 'She's the Queen of Meddling!'

TV DOC Ellen Pompeo has a chilling new series out after stepping back from Grey's Anatomy, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her old bosses are hoping she'll be too involved with the new show to keep sticking her nose in the long-running medical drama.

Currently one of the highest-paid actresses on TV, Pompeo only committed to seven Grey's episodes this season to focus on her Hulu series Good American Family, debuting March 19.

"Bosses are so happy that Ellen has a new show and they're crossing fingers it keeps her ultra-busy because it might mean she'll stop meddling and perhaps finally make that clean break she's been talking about," our insider said.