Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ellen Pompeo
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: TV Doc Ellen Pompeo's New Show 'Has Grey's Anatomy Bosses Praying It Will Stop Her Sticking Her Nose in Their Hit Series' — 'She's the Queen of Meddling!'

ellen pompeo new show greys anatomy bosses worried
Source: MEGA

Ellen Pompeo has been branded a 'Queen meddler' by TV insiders.

March 7 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

TV DOC Ellen Pompeo has a chilling new series out after stepping back from Grey's Anatomy, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her old bosses are hoping she'll be too involved with the new show to keep sticking her nose in the long-running medical drama.

Currently one of the highest-paid actresses on TV, Pompeo only committed to seven Grey's episodes this season to focus on her Hulu series Good American Family, debuting March 19.

"Bosses are so happy that Ellen has a new show and they're crossing fingers it keeps her ultra-busy because it might mean she'll stop meddling and perhaps finally make that clean break she's been talking about," our insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen pompeo new show greys anatomy bosses worried
Source: MEGA

Bosses reportedly hope Ellen Pompeo's new show keeps her too busy to meddle in their long-running medical drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Pompeo went from series regular to recurring star after declaring her departure from Grey's in 2022.

But she's been an executive producer since the series began in 2005 – and while her episodes were limited this season, she has reportedly been a controlling nightmare.

"She must be in on meetings and know what's going on with the storylines and it's exhausting for everyone involved," our insider added. "She still wants star treatment even though she's really not the 'star' player anymore. The other cast members resent it, too."

Article continues below advertisement
ellen pompeo new show greys anatomy bosses worried
Source: MEGA

'Grey's Anatomy' insiders claim Pompeo still demands star treatment when she steps onto the show's set – despite her no longer being its star player.

Article continues below advertisement

They went on: "But with a little luck, Ellen will be tied down with the new show and her focus will be elsewhere, and she'll leave the good, hardworking people of Grey's alone because they're sick of her harping on them all the time."

The Grey's icon is now the star and an exec producer of Good American Family, a twisted true-crime story.

Inspired by the bizarre Natalia Grace case, the series focuses on a couple who adopt a 7-year-old Ukrainian orphan girl with dwarfism and later suspect she's a fully grown adult, triggering them to fear for their lives.

According to our insider, Pompeo, 55, was looking for a role to sink her teeth into after playing likeable Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey's for two decades.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen pompeo new show greys anatomy bosses worried
Source: MEGA

With her new Hulu series, Pompeo is stepping into a twisted true-crime role.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
prince andrew prince edward wife sophie unhappy share cottage

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: RADAR's Prince Andrew Files — We Reveal How Scandal-Hit Duke Made Son of a Scrap Metal Merchant his 'Route to Riches'... As He Bleeds Cash Amid Royal Exile

kaitlan collins cnn clashes luigi mangione fandom

EXCLUSIVE: CNN's Kaitlan Collins 'In Furious Clashes With CNN Bosses' Over Her Shock 'Fandom' of Website Devoted to Alleged UnitedHealth CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

"You've always been looking for something to show a completely different color than what you've been showing people for 20 years and this is it," Pompeo said her agent told her.

She added: "So I said, 'Okay, well, let's dig in.'"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.