EXCLUSIVE: TV Doc Ellen Pompeo's New Show 'Has Grey's Anatomy Bosses Praying It Will Stop Her Sticking Her Nose in Their Hit Series' — 'She's the Queen of Meddling!'
TV DOC Ellen Pompeo has a chilling new series out after stepping back from Grey's Anatomy, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her old bosses are hoping she'll be too involved with the new show to keep sticking her nose in the long-running medical drama.
Currently one of the highest-paid actresses on TV, Pompeo only committed to seven Grey's episodes this season to focus on her Hulu series Good American Family, debuting March 19.
"Bosses are so happy that Ellen has a new show and they're crossing fingers it keeps her ultra-busy because it might mean she'll stop meddling and perhaps finally make that clean break she's been talking about," our insider said.
Pompeo went from series regular to recurring star after declaring her departure from Grey's in 2022.
But she's been an executive producer since the series began in 2005 – and while her episodes were limited this season, she has reportedly been a controlling nightmare.
"She must be in on meetings and know what's going on with the storylines and it's exhausting for everyone involved," our insider added. "She still wants star treatment even though she's really not the 'star' player anymore. The other cast members resent it, too."
They went on: "But with a little luck, Ellen will be tied down with the new show and her focus will be elsewhere, and she'll leave the good, hardworking people of Grey's alone because they're sick of her harping on them all the time."
The Grey's icon is now the star and an exec producer of Good American Family, a twisted true-crime story.
Inspired by the bizarre Natalia Grace case, the series focuses on a couple who adopt a 7-year-old Ukrainian orphan girl with dwarfism and later suspect she's a fully grown adult, triggering them to fear for their lives.
According to our insider, Pompeo, 55, was looking for a role to sink her teeth into after playing likeable Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey's for two decades.
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: RADAR's Prince Andrew Files — We Reveal How Scandal-Hit Duke Made Son of a Scrap Metal Merchant his 'Route to Riches'... As He Bleeds Cash Amid Royal Exile
"You've always been looking for something to show a completely different color than what you've been showing people for 20 years and this is it," Pompeo said her agent told her.
She added: "So I said, 'Okay, well, let's dig in.'"