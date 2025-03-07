EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Gripped with Panic' Over Future of Romance With Travis Kelce — As he Weighs Up Huge Career Change
Super Bowl loser Travis Kelce has left lover Taylor Swift in a tizz over which way his career is going to turn... football or showbiz.
The Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, is still smarting over the drubbing in the NFL showpiece that was made worse by Swift, also 35, being booed by MAGA fans over her anti-Donald Trump stance and he can't decide whether to hang up his boots or not, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider also warned: "If Travis does retire, it could drastically change his and Taylor's lives together. He would be around far more – and who knows, she may start to get sick of him!"
Kelce confessed about his professional life: "I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road – I’m not making any crazy decisions. I’m going to take some time to figure it out."
Our insider added: "Taylor is really gripped by fear over which way he's going to jump because it has big ramifications for their relationship, but also, it is totally his call.
"Travis is totally adamant that Taylor would never pressure him into anything, insisting she’ll support whatever he decides – but let’s be real, it’s no secret she’s itching to settle down.
"Imagine if he retires; they could finally have more time together! They both really miss each other when he’s off training or jet-setting around the country for games. But on the flip-side there is the danger they would then be spending too much time together and they both know this can spell the death of a relationship.
"And don’t forget that not-so-great moment at the Super Bowl when Taylor got booed! It really took a toll on her self-esteem.
"Travis claims it was just rival fans being jerks, but you can’t blame her for feeling a bit picked on. It’s only natural for her to worry about being the scapegoat if he hangs up his cleats."
Our insider went on: "If he retires now, Travis could snag some of those tempting opportunities he’s had to pass on because of his football commitments. Can you imagine? The money he could rake in as an NFL pundit, plus the Hollywood peeps hitting him up for TV and movie cameos.
"He’s so ready to dive deeper into podcasting and hosting gigs. He had a blast hosting Amazon Prime’s Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?, and trust me, he’s just getting warmed up on that front.
"But here’s the juicy part: he was really rattled by that Super Bowl loss, and there’s this nagging feeling that it might be time to hang up his jersey. I mean, he’s ticked off everything on his football bucket list, and who wants to be that guy who plays way past his prime? But, of course, Travis is super proud and wants to keep that star power intact.
"What’s even more interesting is that Travis feels one of the main reasons for his romance with Taylor is that they both get each other’s drive and accomplishments. But stepping away on a losing note? No thanks. And can you imagine the headlines if he just became 'Mr. Taylor Swift'?"
This month we revealed Swift was keen to get wed and start a family.
Kelce, 35, finished a thrilling season on a down note as his team fell short of a historic three-peat.
Meanwhile, Swift came off her record-busting world tour only to lose out on all six Grammys for which she was nominated.