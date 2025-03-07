EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Gripped with Panic' Over Future of Romance With Travis Kelce — As he Weighs Up Huge Career Change

Kelce confessed about his professional life: "I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road – I’m not making any crazy decisions. I’m going to take some time to figure it out."

Our insider added: "Taylor is really gripped by fear over which way he's going to jump because it has big ramifications for their relationship, but also, it is totally his call.

"Travis is totally adamant that Taylor would never pressure him into anything, insisting she’ll support whatever he decides – but let’s be real, it’s no secret she’s itching to settle down.

"Imagine if he retires; they could finally have more time together! They both really miss each other when he’s off training or jet-setting around the country for games. But on the flip-side there is the danger they would then be spending too much time together and they both know this can spell the death of a relationship.

"And don’t forget that not-so-great moment at the Super Bowl when Taylor got booed! It really took a toll on her self-esteem.

"Travis claims it was just rival fans being jerks, but you can’t blame her for feeling a bit picked on. It’s only natural for her to worry about being the scapegoat if he hangs up his cleats."