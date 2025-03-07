EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Fuming' Husband David's Affair Scandal Inspired Shock New TV Show — 'It's a Sad Chapter in Her Life that Just Won't Disappear' EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Fuming' Husband David's Affair Scandal 'Inspired' Shock New TV Show — 'It's a Sad Chapter in Her Life that Just Won't Disappear'
Victoria Beckham is said to be devastated the makers of a hit TV crime drama allegedly took inspiration from her husband David's suspected affair with his PA Rebecca Loos.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Towards Zero, an adaptation of an Agatha Christie book, features a famous sportsman who becomes embroiled in a love triangle and finds his marriage under the microscope and the show's producers looked at Beckham's affair while at Real Madrid to give the show a modern angle.
Series producer Rebecca Durbin said: "We were in development at the time the David Beckham documentary came out, and we did a lot of talking about that."
She also cited "the excitement, the celebrity, the craziness" that surrounds the couple as inspiration for the show.
Director Sam Yates even joked using the Beckhams as inspiration was "incredibly lowbrow."
An insider told us of Victoria's reaction: "Vic was heartbroken when she read what the producer said. She was in a good place, but now she feels trapped in a narrative she thought she had escaped.
"She can’t comprehend why their names are tangled in a story that is supposed to be fictional. Just when she believes they’ve moved beyond the affair rumors, something resurfaces and brings it all back.
"Victoria has felt the embarrassment of that situation linger. She has spent the last two decades striving to show the world that she and David are unbreakable. Yet, just when she thinks they’ve put it behind them, something like this resurfaces, shattering all that progress."
The couple have always denied Loos', 47, claims she and David, 49, had a passionate four-month affair, after he was transferred from Manchester United to the Spanish side.
But in a Netflix documentary about David, the couple opened up about the devastating impact the situation had on their marriage.
"I don’t know how we got through it," said David. "Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we are fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other – we needed to fight for our family."
And Victoria, 50, is set to delve further into the impact of the scandal in a planned Netflix show about her life.
We told last month former singer Victoria was expected to be a lot more frank with filmmakers of her upcoming show.
An insider told us: "Vic is talking more openly about it than David ever did on his show. There were so many tears, it was hands down the hardest chapter of her life, and honestly, it still stings to even discuss it – so much so she is set to weep on screen about how the rumors affected her."
But our source added: "Victoria and David are stronger than ever now and she can finally share her side of the story, and let me tell you, the producers are just over the moon with how it’s all playing out.
"She will be searingly honest about the cheating scandal saga."
Last year a book said their marriage had allegedly deteriorated from genuine romance into a "distant business relationship."
The claims came in an explosive new book from author and former BBC journalist Tom Bower, RadarOnline.com revealed.
In The House of Beckham, the writer claimed the famous couple began engaging in a "media war" as their relationship hit a rocky patch in the wake of rumors the soccer star had an affair with Loos.