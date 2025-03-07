Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > David Beckham
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Fuming' Husband David's Affair Scandal Inspired Shock New TV Show — 'It's a Sad Chapter in Her Life that Just Won't Disappear' EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Fuming' Husband David's Affair Scandal 'Inspired' Shock New TV Show — 'It's a Sad Chapter in Her Life that Just Won't Disappear'

victoria beckham fuming husband david affair scandal inspired shock new tv sad chapter wont disappear
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham was left reeling over her husband David's affair scandal.

March 7 2025, Published 8:18 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Victoria Beckham is said to be devastated the makers of a hit TV crime drama allegedly took inspiration from her husband David's suspected affair with his PA Rebecca Loos.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Towards Zero, an adaptation of an Agatha Christie book, features a famous sportsman who becomes embroiled in a love triangle and finds his marriage under the microscope and the show's producers looked at Beckham's affair while at Real Madrid to give the show a modern angle.

Article continues below advertisement
victoria beckham fuming husband david affair scandal inspired shock new tv sad chapter wont disappear
Source: MEGA

The Beckhams have worked tirelessly building their seemingly wholesome family brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Series producer Rebecca Durbin said: "We were in development at the time the David Beckham documentary came out, and we did a lot of talking about that."

She also cited "the excitement, the celebrity, the craziness" that surrounds the couple as inspiration for the show.

Director Sam Yates even joked using the Beckhams as inspiration was "incredibly lowbrow."

An insider told us of Victoria's reaction: "Vic was heartbroken when she read what the producer said. She was in a good place, but now she feels trapped in a narrative she thought she had escaped.

"She can’t comprehend why their names are tangled in a story that is supposed to be fictional. Just when she believes they’ve moved beyond the affair rumors, something resurfaces and brings it all back.

"Victoria has felt the embarrassment of that situation linger. She has spent the last two decades striving to show the world that she and David are unbreakable. Yet, just when she thinks they’ve put it behind them, something like this resurfaces, shattering all that progress."

Article continues below advertisement
victoria beckham mega
Source: MEGA

Vic wearing a T-shirt referencing her privileged upbringing – revealed on her last documentary with David.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple have always denied Loos', 47, claims she and David, 49, had a passionate four-month affair, after he was transferred from Manchester United to the Spanish side.

But in a Netflix documentary about David, the couple opened up about the devastating impact the situation had on their marriage.

"I don’t know how we got through it," said David. "Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we are fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other – we needed to fight for our family."

And Victoria, 50, is set to delve further into the impact of the scandal in a planned Netflix show about her life.

We told last month former singer Victoria was expected to be a lot more frank with filmmakers of her upcoming show.

An insider told us: "Vic is talking more openly about it than David ever did on his show. There were so many tears, it was hands down the hardest chapter of her life, and honestly, it still stings to even discuss it – so much so she is set to weep on screen about how the rumors affected her."

Article continues below advertisement
david victoria beckham eclipsed by wealth
Source: MEGA

The couple have been working on a string of major TV shows delving into their multi-millionaire lifestyle.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
ben affleck avoiding all of jennifer lopez mobile calls grow very close ex jennifer garner pp

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Avoiding ALL of Jennifer Lopez's Mobile Calls' As He Continues to Grow VERY Close to His Ex Jennifer Garner — 'He's Never Going to Pick Up!'

kaitlan collins cnn clashes luigi mangione fandom

EXCLUSIVE: CNN's Kaitlan Collins 'In Furious Clashes With CNN Bosses' Over Her Shock 'Fandom' of Website Devoted to Alleged UnitedHealth CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

But our source added: "Victoria and David are stronger than ever now and she can finally share her side of the story, and let me tell you, the producers are just over the moon with how it’s all playing out.

"She will be searingly honest about the cheating scandal saga."

Last year a book said their marriage had allegedly deteriorated from genuine romance into a "distant business relationship."

The claims came in an explosive new book from author and former BBC journalist Tom Bower, RadarOnline.com revealed.

In The House of Beckham, the writer claimed the famous couple began engaging in a "media war" as their relationship hit a rocky patch in the wake of rumors the soccer star had an affair with Loos.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.